Draftee Logan Morris and veteran defender Darcy Gardiner bagged seven goals between them in Brisbane's intraclub hitout

Brisbane defender Darcy Gardiner against Gold Coast at the Gabba in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS very much business as usual at Brisbane's first intraclub of the pre-season at Springfield on Friday afternoon, with the exception of two unlikely goalkicking forwards.

While dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale missed the match with a wedding to attend, draftee Logan Morris (four goals) and veteran defender Darcy Gardiner (three) stole the show.

Morris, taken with pick No.31 in last year's AFL Draft, kicked three in the first of four 20-minute quarters when opposed to the Lions' Grand Final defensive unit.

He added a fourth later when the teams were switched from the original 'best against the rest' format.

Morris took one towering pack mark and impressed with his hunt for the ball and hard running.

Logan Morris in action during the 2023 Coates Talent League Boys match between the Western Jets and the Sandringham Dragons at DSV Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Another to get amongst the goals was Gardiner, who found himself at the other end of the ground from where he's spent most of his 10-season, 158-game career.

Whether it's a full-time move only time will tell, but the 28-year showed promise inside 50, including one strong contested mark against Jack Payne.

Jarrod Berry (shoulder), Deven Robertson (wrist), Tom Doedee (knee) and Will Ashcroft (knee) are all on the comeback trail from respective surgeries, giving others a chance to impress.

Following his outstanding Finals series in 2023, Keidean Coleman got plenty of the ball at half-back, and used it expertly by foot and hand, while Lincoln McCarthy looked sharp when presented with his chances.

Cam Rayner excelled, spending a majority of his time in the midfield, while Zac Bailey was also at his elusive best around the contest.

Kai Lohmann, given a chance in the 'A' team, made some mistakes early, but warmed into the game nicely as he split time between wing and half-forward.

Brisbane will have a longer hitout (4x25 minutes) next week before playing its first pre-season game against Gold Coast on February 22.