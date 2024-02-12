Tim English and Max Gawn battle during the match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs in R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Great things come in big packages and this year in AFL Fantasy, we have plenty of great options in the big man department.

When a big man is around the ball, they score points. This isn't something new to the game of Fantasy football.

This trend started way back in 1998 when Peter 'Spida' Everitt averaged 101, which was a remarkable achievement in an era when midfielders even struggled to reach a triple-figure average. Fast forward to Dean Cox and his period of dominance, with the Eagles great unstoppable between 2006 and 2012 when he averaged more than 100 with a career-high 108 in 2011.

The thing is, rucks have been scoring bulk Fantasy points for decades and again in 2024, nothing will change.

Most expensive

Tim English (RUC, $1,071,000)

The Bulldogs have been thorough with English's management over the pre-season after some migraine symptoms, unrelated to concussion, restricted him from participating in full-contact training. The issues have now been resolved and English is back and looking to build on his stand-out season in 2023 that saw him average 118.6, the highest in the competition. He scored more than 130 on eight occasions, with top scores of 158, 153 and 151. A genuine star, a walk-up Fantasy captain and a player we all need at some point this year.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,045,000)

It was the break-out season that we all saw coming as Marshall improved his average by 25 points to a huge 116. He averaged 124 over the last 10 games of the season, scoring more points than anyone over this time. Marshall currently sits in eight per cent of teams and is surprisingly a unique starting option. He plays Geelong and Collingwood in the first two rounds, teams he scored 141 and 134 against last season.

Toby Nankervis (RUC, $923,000)

This was the break-out that no one saw coming. After averaging less than 90 for eight seasons, Nankervis found his Fantasy groove last year to average 102. He averaged 17 disposals and 5.5 tackles a game and finished the season at No.3 based on his overall average. The biggest question for Nankervis is, where does he go on Draft Day? Many have him behind English, Marshall and Gawn… but who comes next?

Tim English and Rowan Marshall compete in the ruck during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most popular

Max Gawn (RUC, $831,000)

Over the past two weeks, Max Gawn's ownership has risen and only continues to rise. Thirty-two per cent of coaches are currently on board and they can see a huge improvement on Gawn's average of 92 from 2023. That average was effected by a four point game in round two (injured) and the fact he played alongside Brodie Grundy 14 times, where he averaged 89. In the final nine games of the year (including finals), Gawn rucked solo in eight of them and averaged a massive 112.

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $677,000)

It's weird ... not many people like to be alone, but this guy does. In Sydney, Grundy will be rucking solo for the first time in many years. No one expects him to hit the heights of 2018 and 2019 when he averaged back-to-back seasons of 120, but this season he should improve on his average of 75, with an average of 95-plus not out of the question. He currently sits in 51 per cent of teams and ranks as the third most selected player overall.

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $580,000)

Unlike before, the opportunity will be there for Xerri this season as he looks to take his game to the next level and increase his average of 66 from last season. He stepped up with scores of 110 and 74 in games Todd Goldstein missed last year and now has the No.1 mantle all to himself. Xerri sits in 14 per cent of teams and will be one of the most watched and monitored players this pre-season.

Brodie Grundy in action at Sydney training in January 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Cash cows

Jordon Sweet (RUC, $387,000)

There is a three-way ruck battle occurring in Port Adelaide at the moment to see who will be the No.1 big man in round one. Many are saying that the former Bulldog is leading the charge ahead of Ivan Soldo and Dante Visentini, but the battle is far from over. Sweet currently sits on the bench in 11 per cent of teams who are happy to pay up, hoping he can be one of the cash cows of the year.

Toby Conway (RUC, $316,000)

Drafted in 2021, Geelong's Toby Conway stands at 206cm but still sits behind Rhys Stanley, who will turn 34 late this year. His time will come and maybe in 2024, Conway might be introduced to the game at the top level with more opportunities. He debuted in round 24 last season and scored 48. Keep an eye on him this pre-season to see if a ruck handover at the Cats is on the cards.

Toby Conway during Geelong's match against the Western Bulldogs in R24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Archer Reid (RUC/FWD, $213,000)

With their second pick in the NAB AFL Draft, the Eagles snapped up another Reid. Standing at more than 200cm, Reid averaged 84 in the Coates Talent League last year and made a name for himself at the junior level as a key forward. He's unlikely to feature early for the Eagles but if their luckless run of injuries continue, he may be required.

Harry Barnett (RUC/FWD, $200,000)

The biggest tick for Barnett is the fact he played one game last year for the Eagles. Yes, he started as the sub and he only came on in the fourth quarter to score nine points, but the fact he was used is positive. Our ruck bench position can be a thrown away position at times and Barnett offers handy DPP status with a small chance he actually might get games.

Calvin's current Classic defenders

Even though I love paying up for premiums, the rucks offer too much value to ignore. The way I see it is, when it comes to ruck value, it's a three horse race in the big man department between Max Gawn, Brodie Grundy and Tristan Xerri.

I'd love to have Gawn in my team but at this stage I have opted for who I see as the most value in Grundy and Xerri. All players have tremendous upside and although we will all likely want English and Marshall at some point, these players will provide good cash generation and a great stepping stone for upgrades throughout the season.

Top 30 Draft rankings

On Draft Day, the first two players selected could well be English and Marshall.

After that, what's your next move? Most likely you'll see midfielders round out the first round before the rucks come back into play in round two.

Next to go will most likely be Max Gawn and if you've missed the boat on the big three, then it's probably time to start looking elsewhere for the time being. The key is, don't panic and hold your nerve.

Most 'sensible' leagues run with just one ruck, which means in a league of 12, the likes of Darcy Cameron - with an average of 84 - should still be available at the end.

Rank Player Club Position Avg Gms 1 Tim English WBD RUCK 118.7 23 2 Rowan Marshall STK RUCK 115.8 23 3 Max Gawn MEL RUCK 92.1 20 4 Toby Nankervis RIC RUCK 102.3 15 5 Brodie Grundy SYD RUCK 75 17 6 Kieren Briggs GWS RUCK 94.1 14 7 Jarrod Witts GCS RUCK 90.8 21 8 Sean Darcy FRE RUCK 95.4 15 9 Reilly O'Brien ADE RUCK 88.4 23 10 Tristan Xerri NTH RUCK 66 9 11 Luke Jackson FRE RUCK/FWD 84.7 23 12 Darcy Cameron COL RUCK 84 16 13 Oscar McInerney BRL RUCK 82.7 22 14 Mark Blicavs GEE RUCK/MID 81.5 19 15 Matt Flynn WCE RUCK 73.8 9

