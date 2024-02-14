Michael Voss celebrates Carlton's win over Sydney in the 2023 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

MICHAEL Voss will coach Carlton until at least the end of 2026 after signing a two-year contract extension, following the Blues' stirring run to a preliminary final last year.

Carlton CEO Brian Cook will also remain at the club after committing to stay in his role until the end of 2025.

There are high hopes for the coming season at Ikon Park after the Blues' stunning turnaround in the second half of 2023, when they won nine of their last 10 games to reach the finals for the first time in more than 10 years and then stunned Sydney and Melbourne in successive finals to reach a prelim against Brisbane.

The Blues fell short at the Gabba but the revival was enough to earn Voss, 48, a new two-year contract.

He will be joined for at least the next two seasons by Cook, who has been an AFL club CEO since 1990 at West Coast, Geelong and now the Blues, reaping five premierships along the way.

Brian Cook and Michael Voss at Carlton's photo day on February 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton president Luke Sayers - who is seeking to extend his tenure on the board until 2025 - said the commitments from Voss and Cook were vital for the club's continued growth.

“Brian has brought clarity to Carlton from day one, he is genuine in his relationships across all areas of the football club, and deeply cares for and understands that our people are central to what makes Carlton – as well as having incredible business acumen which has our club well on its way to sustainable, off-field success," Sayers said.



“Michael Voss is made to coach the Carlton Football Club – a coach of great intellect, who inspires those around him and every Carlton person to not just hope, but believe in what is possible if we remain committed and true to who we are, together.



“Great organisations are built around the quality of their people and they do not come any better than our CEO and AFL senior coach. We are delighted Brian and Michael will continue to lead us beyond 2024."

Luke Sayers and Michael Voss after Carlton's win over Sydney in the 2023 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Voss said the Blues' progress was far from finished, and he was grateful for the support he had received from Carlton supporters and officials.

“As Carlton people we have all grown together in the last two years, we are building this the right way but also know we are only at the start of where we ultimately want to go," he said.

“While we have taken significant steps forward in our progression as a club, our ambitions remain ahead of us. We’ve taken nothing for granted in our journey so far together – we’ll stay humble and continue to get after it, because we know that we have to go to another level.”