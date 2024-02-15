Conor McKenna could be facing a delayed start to the season after straining his hamstring

Conor McKenna looks dejected after Brisbane lost the 2023 AFL Grand Final on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE speedster Conor McKenna will be touch-and-go to be fit for the Lions' season-opener against Carlton after straining his hamstring.

The damaging half-back suffered the injury in last week's intra-club match and will miss the club's pre-season games against Gold Coast next Thursday and then the following week against Sydney in the AFL Community Series.

The Lions expect McKenna to return to full training in approximately three weeks, putting him in a race to be ready to face the Blues in the Opening Round clash at the Gabba on Friday, March 8.

The club is hopeful he will be available for the game against the club's preliminary final opponents.

McKenna returned to the AFL at the end of 2022 after his sudden retirement late in the 2020 season, with the Lions beating out a number of clubs vying for his services.

The former Bombers defender played all 26 games for Brisbane last year on their way to the Grand Final and penned a two-year contract extension through to the end of 2025.

He has played 105 AFL games, including 79 at Essendon.