Doctors attend to Clay Hall during West Coast's intraclub match at Mineral Resources Park on February 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST-year West Coast midfielder Clay Hall has been sent for scans after suffering a lower leg injury during the Eagles' intraclub hitout on Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old was in obvious discomfort as he was assisted from the ground and took no further part in the match.

Hall, the son of former Eagles and Geelong forward Derek, was taken with pick No.38 in last year's draft after an impressive draft year playing for Peel Thunder and Western Australia in the under-18 championships.

West Coast has endured a nightmare run with injuries over the past two seasons and the setbacks have continued over this pre-season.

Harley Reid in action during West Coast's intraclub match at Mineral Resources Park on February 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Forward Jack Darling and midfielder Tim Kelly have battled hamstring injuries, while Liam Ryan was sent for hamstring tendon surgery which will likely sideline him for the early rounds.

Dom Sheed (foot) is racing the clock to be fit for round one and has been slow to ramp up his program, Elijah Hewett faces a longer spell on the sidelines with sesamoiditis, and Jai Culley is still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in round eight last season.

West Coast will play Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park on Saturday, February 24 in the first of two pre-season hitouts, before travelling to play Adelaide on Saturday, March 2 in the AFL Community Series.

The Eagles kick off their season in round one against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, March 17.

More to come