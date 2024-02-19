New Zealander Mykelti Lefau is set to complete a unique rise to the AFL by signing a deal with Richmond for the 2024 season

Mykelti Lefau in action during Richmond's VFL clash against North Melbourne in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is poised to hand a rookie deal to former rugby league player Mykelti Lefau on the final day of the pre-season supplementary signing period (SSP).

Lefau and WAFL forward Mitch Schofield have trained with the Tigers over summer, with the pair chasing one vacant spot on Richmond's list.

Both took part in Richmond's match simulation against Melbourne on Sunday and its believed the Tigers have landed on Lefau ahead of the SSP deadline today.

Lefau kicked a handy goal in the fourth term against the Demons on Sunday, with his athleticism and footy instincts on display.

The 23-year-old moved from Auckland to Melbourne in 2012 and spent time in Melbourne Storm's development program before deciding to focus on Australian Football rather than rugby league.

He played some games for the Casey Demons before the pandemic, then returned to local football level where he played for St Kilda City in the Southern Football League.

He joined Richmond's VFL program ahead of the 2022 season and played six games before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear that ended his first season with the Tigers.

But after a long recovery, the 195cm, 96kg utility returned in June and played 11 VFL games to put his career back on track.

- with Josh Gabelich