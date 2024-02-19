The Traders run through the best cheap players and where you should play them in your team

Harley Reid in action during West Coast's intraclub match at Mineral Resources Park on February 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUR rookies dictate your structure. That's the mantra of many AFL Fantasy Classic coaches.

This year there are a crew of players putting their hands up to be on-field starters or on the bench.

Cash Cows are all about getting value from cheaper selections to score points, but also generate value for your team.

Harley Reid (MID/FWD, $300,000) is the most selected player in the game. The No.1 pick is set to be an important member of the Eagles' team in his debut season. He's a lock as is Colby McKercher (MID, $297,000) and fellow Tasmanian Ryley Sanders (MID, $285,000) who look likely to be there in round one.

Sanders joined The Traders to chat about his pre-season and how he's fitting in at the Dogs.

The gun junior midfielder with pig-like Fantasy numbers discussed roles and gave a couple of tips on his teammates' Fantasy stocks as well as the draft class of 2023.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through the best cash cows in each position, revealing who they have in their teams ahead of the match simulation and Community Series games.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - Takeaways from the Melbourne v Richmond match simulation.

3:35 - Thomson Dow had plenty of midfield time, but the Tiger were missing a few.

5:40 - Do we put a line through Marty Hore?

9:55 - Damian Hardwick said they will be feeding Sam Flanders at every opportunity.

14:00 - Clay Hall was injured in West Coast's intraclub game.

17:35 - The boys are joined by Ryley Sanders from the Western Bulldogs.

20:30 - Where has Ryley been training?

22:50 - Jack Macrae has been training with the midfield, but will have to play some different roles.

24:00 - "Lock him in I reckon" - Ryley is keen on Nick Coffield playing round one.

26:20 - Which other draftees does Ryley think can be Fantasy options for us.

29:45 - Defender rookies are led by Daniel Curtin, but Warnie thinks we won't start any on our field.

33:40 - Bodhi Uwland is one to watch from the Suns.

36:45 - Which rookies do the boys have in their backline?

39:40 - Everyone's midfield will have Colby McKercher, but is he M6 or M7?

42:40 - Jeremy Sharp looks to have a wing spot wrapped up.

47:00 - What structure is the current set up for Calvinator, destROY and Warne Dawgs?

48:00 - Can we spend up for Jordon Sweet or Toby Conway?

53:10 - Any $200k rucks for the bench?

54:15 - Harley Reid is the most owned player in Classic and with good reason.

56:45 - Warnie is super-keen on Charlie Lazzaro as an on-field member of his forward line.

1:00:30 - Darcy Jones may get a gig in Opening Round.

1:04:25 - How are the boys feeling about Finlay Macrae?

1:07:00 - What structure are the boys rolling with up forward?

1:08:50 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

1:10:10 - What players have The Traders got hotter and colder on in the last week.

1:16:10 - Who is more risky to start with: Jeremy Sharp or Caleb Windsor?

1:20:25 - Can we start Harry Sheezel?

1:23:20 - Who to hold onto for your keeper league: Josh Ward or Mattaes Phillipou.

1:26:15 - Zac Fisher versus James Jordon.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.