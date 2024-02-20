LACHIE Neale will sit out Brisbane's match simulation against Gold Coast on Thursday as he recovers from off-season groin surgery.
The Lions are hoping he'll take to the field a week later in the club's AAMI Community Series match against Sydney.
Rather than risk the reigning Brownlow medallist in the first pre-season tune-up, the Lions have opted to give Neale another full week of training ahead of the Swans match.
High McCluggage is set to feature on Thursday night after skipping last week's intra-club match with a corked thigh.
Jarrod Berry is expected to recover from a shoulder injury in time to play against the Swans, while Dev Robertson (wrist) is on track to return to full training in a week.
Will Ashcroft and Tom Doedee are continuing to recover from ACL injuries, with Ashcroft aiming for a return around the mid-season bye and Doedee on track to play within the first handful of rounds.