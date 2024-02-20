The Bombers will be missing several players for their meeting with the Saints

Peter Wright kicks the ball during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON forward Peter Wright and important defender Jordan Ridley are among a group of players who have been ruled out of the Bombers' match simulation against St Kilda on Friday.

Wright, Ridley, Ben Hobbs (shoulder) and No.10 draft pick Nate Caddy (soreness) will all miss the clash at RSEA Park.

However, the Bombers said all are expected to face Geelong in the AAMI Community Series next week.

Jake Kelly (hamstring) will also miss.

Ruckman Sam Draper (groin) has re-joined main training but won't take on the Saints, while Dylan Shiel (foot) is still building his way back.

Kaine Baldwin (foot) is in the early stages of rehab and young forward Tex Wanganeen (foot) is also sidelined.

After their two pre-season matches, the Bombers will face Hawthorn in round one on March 16.