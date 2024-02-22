Veteran recruiter Rohan O'Brien has reunited with former colleague Craig Vozzo at Essendon

West Coast list manager Rohan O'Brien on the first day of the 2022 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's former list manager and long-time recruiter Rohan O'Brien has joined Essendon's scouting team.

O'Brien stepped down from his position at the Eagles in December after last year's AFL Draft, when the club selected gun youngster Harley Reid with the No.1 pick.

He had been at the Eagles for 33 years.

He will take on a role as a Bombers recruiting officer and reunite with Essendon chief executive Craig Vozzo, with the pair working closely over a long period at the Eagles where Vozzo was football boss.

Essendon is in a transition phase for its list management team, with former Eagle and Suns player Matt Rosa appointed last September as the Bombers' AFL talent and operations manager, with O'Brien to take on a support and mentoring role for Rosa as part of his position.

He will add experience to the Bombers' recruiting network and be predominantly focused on junior football.

West Coast is in the final stages of appointing a replacement for O'Brien as its new list manager, with Richmond recruiting manager Matt Clarke and Port Adelaide's recruiter Michael Regan appearing as the leading candidates.

Sydney and Fremantle are also looking to make additions to their respective recruiting teams after movement in recent months.