Angus Brayshaw during a photoshoot on January 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

START LISTENING NOW

- Angus Brayshaw's career one 'underscored by bravery'

- The sadness surrounding his retirement

- Nathan Murphy's future and the broader issue of concussion

- Why North's Tarryn Thomas decision was 'a no-brainer'

- The important role Todd Viney plays at North Melbourne

