Ben King will remain at Gold Coast until at least the end of 2026, taking him through to free agency

Ben King celebrates a goal during the round 20 clash between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN King is going nowhere, signing a two-year contract extension to remain at Gold Coast until at least the end of 2026.

The new deal ends speculation of his future and ensures the full-forward will remain with the Suns until he enters free agency.

King has been one of the game's most in-demand young forwards since being drafted with pick No.6 in the 2018 AFL Draft.

Ben King during Gold Coast's training session at Heritage Bank Stadium on January 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

However, despite rival interest, mainly from teams in his home state of Victoria, the 23-year-old has again remained loyal to the club that drafted him.

"I'm pumped to commit to the club and our playing group for what is going to be an exciting period for us," King said.

"There's no ceiling to what we can achieve. I think we can challenge for premierships in the next few years and have the people and processes to do that.

"I love the group of boys we have, love the staff, love the community, and think we have the right people to challenge for flags in the future."

King has played 73 games in his five years with the club, despite missing the entire 2022 season after rupturing his ACL.

He has kicked a total of 129 goals, 40 of which came last season in 20 games.

King had a slow start to the pre-season after a knee injury curtailed the finish to his 2023, but played in Thursday night's match simulation against Brisbane and is expected to run out next week against Greater Western Sydney.