The Traders have dissected the major talking points from every position to help you pick your Fantasy team

Matt Crouch, Nat Fyfe and Josh Gibcus. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH the start of the season less than three weeks away, AFL Fantasy teams are beginning to take shape.

Since the start of February, The Traders have been previewing every position to help you pick your team.

With the rookies set for round one places starting to come to the fore, it is time to start building your side for 2024.

From premiums to bargains to cash cows, to all the options in the forward line, The Traders have dissected it all.

Defenders

DE-FENCE! A good offence starts with defence and in AFL Fantasy, nothing is different.

Although we only have three players available who averaged more than 100 last year, defenders certainly have a lot to offer in both AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft.

Read Calvin's full preview and see an early version of his Classic defence.

Midfielders

THERE are some big price tags in the middle, but why wouldn't there be? It is stacked with talent that know how to keep the big scores rolling in.

We already knew Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.06M) was a superstar, but he took his game to a whole new level last season, averaging a career-high 117. Despite being the most expensive midfielder, the fact he doesn't have an early bye and averaged a whopping 122 in the last 18 games provides a warranted argument for his selection.

Read Roy's full preview and see an early version of his Classic midfield.

Rucks

GREAT things come in big packages and this year in AFL Fantasy, we have plenty of great options in the big man department.

When a big man is around the ball, they score points. This isn't something new to the game of Fantasy football.

Read Calvin's full preview and see an early version of his Classic rucks.

Forwards

AFTER being spoilt for choice last year, the forward line is slim pickings for top-end talent.

After packing our forward lines with premiums like Josh Dunkley and Tim Taranto, who were sitting beside breakout candidates like Connor Rozee and Zak Butters while being rounded out by rookie sensations like Harry Sheezel, it's fair to say we had it easy.

Those days are over my friends and it's time to put the thinking caps on.

Read Roy's full preview and see an early version of his Classic forward line.