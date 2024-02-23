The squads for Saturday's match simulation have been announced

Harley Reid, Nat Fyfe and Jeremy McGovern. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Jeremy McGovern will miss Saturday's match simulation against Fremantle, but Harley Reid will face the Dockers.

McGovern pulled up sore after the Eagles' intraclub match last week and has been left out of the squad to face Fremantle.

But No.1 draft pick Reid will take his place, lining up for the Eagles against opposition for the first time.

West Coast has endured injury issues again this pre-season.

>>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL SQUADS

Along with McGovern, Jack Darling (hamstring), Dom Sheed (foot), Liam Ryan (hamstring) and Elijah Hewett (foot) are missing, while recruit Tyler Brockman (knee) also won't face the Dockers at Mineral Resources Park.

Fremantle, meanwhile, has just five players from its whole list not included to face the Eagles.

Brennan Cox (leg), Josh Corbett (hip), Heath Chapman (hamstring), Sebit Kuek (knee) and Ollie Murphy (ankle) are sidelined with injuries.

It means superstar Nat Fyfe, who has played just 16 games across the past two seasons, will line up for the Dockers.

Recruits Jeremy Sharp, Oscar McDonald and Patrick Voss are also set to feature, along with draftees Cooper Simpson and Jack Delean.

West Coast v Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, 4.45pm AWST

(six segments of match simulation)

WEST COAST

2. Jake Waterman, 3. Andrew Gaff, 5. Jayden Hunt, 6. Elliot Yeo, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 9. Harley Reid, 11. Tim Kelly, 12. Oscar Allen, 13. Noah Long, 14. Liam Duggan, 15. Jamie Cripps, 16. Luke Edwards, 18. Campbell Chesser, 19. Brady Hough, 21. Jack Petruccelle, 23. Alex Witherden, 25. Matt Flynn, 28. Tom Cole, 31. Jamaine Jones, 32. Bailey Williams, 34. Jack Williams, 36. Loch Rowlinson, 37. Tom Barrass, 39. Coen Livingstone, 40. Callum Jamieson, 41. Ryan Maric, 43. Tyrell Dewar

Notable absentees: Jack Darling, Jeremy McGovern, Dom Sheed, Liam Ryan, Josh Rotham, Tyler Brockman, Elijah Hewett, Jai Culley

FREMANTLE

1. Sam Sturt, 2. Jaeger O’Meara, 3. Caleb Serong, 4. Sean Darcy, 6. Jordan Clark, 7. Nathan Fyfe, 8. Andy Brayshaw, 9. Luke Jackson, 10. Michael Walters, 11. James Aish, 12. Hugh Davies, 13. Luke Ryan, 14. Jeremy Sharp, 15. Ethan Hughes, 17. Will Brodie, 18. Tom Emmett, 20. Matt Taberner, 21. Oscar McDonald, 22. Max Knobel, 23. Karl Worner, 24. Jye Amiss, 25. Alex Pearce, 26. Hayden Young, 27. Odin Jones, 28. Neil Erasmus, 29. Cooper Simpson, 30. Nathan O’Driscoll, 31. Brandon Walker, 32. Michael Frederick, 34. Corey Wagner, 35. Josh Treacy, 37. Josh Draper, 38. Patrick Voss, 39. Sam Switkowski, 40. Jack Delean, 41. Bailey Banfield, 42. Liam Reidy, 44. Matt Johnson, 45. Conrad Williams, 46. Ethan Stanley

Notable absentees: Brennan Cox, Josh Corbett, Heath Chapman