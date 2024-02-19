The Eagles have received some good news after first-year midfielder Clay Hall's ankle injury

Clay Hall in action during West Coast training. Picture: West Coast FC Twitter

WEST Coast midfielder Clay Hall is set to be sidelined for up to a month due to an ankle injury, while star defender Jeremy McGovern is no certainty to face Fremantle.

Hall was hurt in Saturday's intraclub match but despite some fears over a serious injury, scans have shown the first-year midfielder is set to be available in the next three to four weeks.

McGovern pulled up well from the intraclub after "minor soreness", but a decision on whether he faces the Dockers in Saturday's match simulation won't be made until later in the week.

"Pleasingly, the scans came back with the best possible result for Clay," Eagles general manager football Gavin Bell said.

"He has impressed everybody at the club with his attitude in his first pre-season and we look forward to him being back in action soon."

Defender Harry Edwards will undergo surgery on a broken finger, while Jamaine Jones (hip) is likely to face Freo.

Jack Darling (hamstring) won't line up, but the forward is on track to play against Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series.

Elijah Hewett (foot), Dom Sheed (foot) and Liam Ryan (hamstring) are still sidelined, while Josh Rotham (groin) could play next week.

Defender Rhett Bazzo will miss some time due to groin soreness.