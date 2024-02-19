Tiger Rhyan Mansell has suffered an ankle injury

Rhyan Mansell is seen during the match simulation between Melbourne and Richmond on February 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND forward Rhyan Mansell will miss the Tigers' Opening Round clash against Gold Coast due to an ankle injury.

Mansell suffered a "moderate-grade syndesmosis injury" during Richmond's match simulation against Melbourne on Sunday.

The Tigers have ruled the 23-year-old out of their opener against the Suns on March 9.

They expect to have a clearer picture around his return to play in the coming days.

Mansell's injury could open the door for Steely Green, taken with pick No.55 in the 2022 draft, to make his AFL debut.

Richmond will also be without key forward Tom Lynch as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

The Tigers signed former rugby league player Mykelti Lefau on the final day of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) on Monday.

Their second and final pre-season match is against Collingwood on February 27.