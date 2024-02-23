Follow all the live action from the Bulldogs-Hawks and Saints-Bombers clashes on Friday

Mabior Chol walks off the ground injured during the match simulation between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs at Whitten Oval on February 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER pre-season injury carnage, Hawthorn will be looking to get its 2024 preparations back on track when it takes on the Western Bulldogs in Friday's match simulation.

The Dogs and Hawks will lock horns from 11am AEDT in the first of three tune-ups on Friday.

St Kilda will host Essendon from 2pm AEDT before Port Adelaide and Adelaide meet at 5pm ACDT.

The matches will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo and you can follow the first two games with our live blog.