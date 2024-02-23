AFTER pre-season injury carnage, Hawthorn will be looking to get its 2024 preparations back on track when it takes on the Western Bulldogs in Friday's match simulation.
The Dogs and Hawks will lock horns from 11am AEDT in the first of three tune-ups on Friday.
TEAMS Squads for Friday's match simulations
FULL DETAILS Match length, broadcast info for every pre-season game
St Kilda will host Essendon from 2pm AEDT before Port Adelaide and Adelaide meet at 5pm ACDT.
The matches will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo and you can follow the first two games with our live blog.