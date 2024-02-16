We take a look at what each club will be looking out for in their pre-season hitouts

Clockwise from left: Harley Reid, Lachie Schultz and Brayden Maynard, Sam Draper, Liam Henry. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S HARD to believe, but footy is back on Sunday.

The first of 18 club v club hitouts ahead of the 2024 Toyota AFL premiership season will see Melbourne play Richmond at Casey Fields in a seven-period match simulation session on Sunday morning.

The 16 other clubs will take part in similar match simulations – where the length of quarters or periods and squad sizes can be determined by the teams involved – between Wednesday and Saturday.

Following the match sims, all 18 clubs will play official practice games in the AFL Community Series between February 27 and March 3, before the season proper begins on March 7.

All match simulation training sessions and the Community Series matches will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, while all games in the Community Series will be ticketed with free entry for members and kids.

Whether it be new players, new game styles or a new coach, we take a look at what each club will be on the look out for in their pre-season hitouts.

Friday, February 23

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 5pm ACDT

Saturday, March 2

Adelaide v West Coast, Hisense Stadium, 2.40pm ACDT

Adelaide fans are already salivating at the chance to watch No.8 draft pick Dan Curtin in action. The 18-year-old has made a strong impression in his first three months at West Lakes and is keen to push his case for a round one debut after overcoming a jarred knee. The 197cm defender has a battle on his hands to slot into the Crows' backline, however, with Jordon Butts, Elliott Himmelberg, Josh Worrell and Max Michalanney all in the mix. Whether Josh Rachele makes a move into the midfield also remains to be seen, and can a trimmer Riley Thilthorpe start to impose himself as a key forward? – Brandon Cohen

Daniel Curtin during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Thursday, February 22

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 5pm AEST

Thursday, February 29

Sydney v Brisbane, Blacktown International Sportspark, 4.10pm AEDT

Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale is expected to run out on Thursday for his first hitout after off-season groin surgery. Following the return of Jack Gunston to Hawthorn, there's a spot in the forward line up for grabs. Key defender Darcy Gardiner could just be the man to fill it, kicking three goals in the Lions' intraclub, and it's worth keeping a close eye on where he lines up. While unlikely to feature in the 22 for round one, draftee forward Logan Morris is coming off a bag of five majors, and recruit Brandon Ryan will also be pushing for selection. Look out for Cam Rayner's forward/midfield split, too. Tom Doedee (ACL) is slated for a return between rounds 2-4, meaning he would be an outside chance at most to feature. – Sarah Black

Cam Rayner handballs during the Brisbane intraclub match at Brighton Homes Arena on February 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Thursday, February 22

Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT

Wednesday, February 28

Carlton v Melbourne, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

While he'll miss the first two rounds of the season proper, Blues fans will be able to get their first glimpse of Elijah Hollands in the navy blue during Carlton's two pre-season hitouts. The former Sun is keen to break into the Blues' line-up and is eyeing a move to the midfield/forward line, with his brother Ollie already locking down a role on the wing. Hollands could be a part of the Blues' quest to become a great home and away side. Expect Charlie Curnow to be fired up after his relatively quiet finals series last year. - Sophie Welsh

Elijah Hollands at Carlton training in January, 2024. Picture: Carlton FC

Wednesday, February 21

North Melbourne v Collingwood, AIA Centre, 10am AEDT

Tuesday, February 27

Collingwood v Richmond, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

All eyes will be on the reigning premiers to see just how they will tackle their flag defence. Ex-Docker Lachie Schultz should slot into Jack Ginnivan's role in attack, and has been much hyped this pre-season. Keep your eye on the number of minutes Brayden Maynard plays as he continues his recovery from a shoulder reconstruction. In the absence of Dan McStay (ACL), Reef McInnes and Ash Johnson are among those jostling for a forward role, the pair having had strong summers. Will Fin Macrae finally lock down a regular best 22 spot? – Sarah Black

Ash Johnson tackles Jeremy Howe during Collingwood training at AIA Centre on February 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Friday, February 23

St Kilda v Essendon, RSEA Park, 2pm AEDT

Friday, March 1

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

The Bombers have plenty of fresh faces to watch out for, as well as an intriguing midfield mix. Will the addition of Ben McKay be enough to plug the leaky defence? Will Xavier Duursma and a possible new half-back in usual winger Nic Martin provide extra speed? Todd Goldstein is simply plug-and-play in the ruck, while Sam Draper (groin) is unlikely to feature heavily. Then there's Jade Gresham, who adds to the logjam of mid-forwards – how will the Bombers juggle the former Saint, Elijah Tsatas, Ben Hobbs, Jye Caldwell and Will Setterfield, among others? Fingers crossed for luckless big man Zach Reid, who has been building nicely this summer. – Sarah Black

Jade Gresham with fans at an Essendon training session at the Hangar on January 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday, February 24

West Coast v Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 4.45pm AWST

Friday, March 1

Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Alberton Oval, 7.30pm ACDT

Coach Justin Longmuir has some thinking to do about exactly what his ideal midfield mix will be. With two-time Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe resuming his position as a permanent onballer alongside Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw and Jaeger O'Meara, there's a real squeeze for spots in the engine room. Hayden Young's late-season move last year looks set to continue after an impressive showing in the Dockers' intraclub, while youngsters Matt Johnson and Neil Erasmus have trained well over summer and Will Brodie also put his hand up with a strong performance in last week's intraclub match. And what about Luke Jackson? Can he be a midfield X-factor when he's not in the ruck? – Brandon Cohen

Nat Fyfe in action at Fremantle training on January 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Thursday, February 22

Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT

Friday, March 1

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

It's an intriguing season ahead for the 2022 premiers, who were decimated by injury to key players last year and crashed out of the top eight. Will Tom Stewart actually play some midfield minutes, or is it just a playful bluff to cause some panic among other sides? Speaking of the middle, Cam Guthrie (toe) will be a welcome return to a line that struggled in clearances. Who out of the next generation of Cats – including Toby Conway, Shannon Neale, Mitch Knevitt and Jhye Clark, among others – will command a spot in the side? An annual Cats question is "where will Mark Blicavs play?". Geelong loves finding a diamond in the rough – will VFL star small forward Shaun Mannagh push for an AFL role? – Sarah Black

Cam Guthrie in action during the R4 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG on April 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Thursday, February 22

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 5pm AEST

Thursday, February 29

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

How will the Suns adapt to new coach Damien Hardwick's revamped gameplan? The three-time premiership coach has thrown the magnets around, with Alex Sexton impressing in a new role at half-back, while Darcy Macpherson and Ben Long are being trialled in attack. Second-year player Bailey Humphrey has picked up where he left off after his strong debut season and looks set to spend more time in the midfield after an exceptional summer on the track. All eyes will be on the Suns' high-end Academy talent acquired during last year's draft, however No.3 pick Jed Walter will be out of action after breaking his collarbone during match sim. Spearhead Ben King is a chance to feature in round one after a promising hitout in the intraclub as he pushes to return from a knee problem. – Alison O'Connor

Damien Hardwick is seen at Gold Coast training on January 15, 2024. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Thursday, February 22

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT

Thursday, February 29

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

The speed and defensive pressure of Brent Daniels and Toby Bedford was key to Greater Western Sydney's surge in 2023 and all eyes will again be on the Giants' group of small forwards early in the year. Darcy Jones, pick No.21 in the 2022 draft, is set to be added to the mix after missing the 2023 campaign due to injury, while arguably the biggest shock on draft night last year was the Giants using pick No.12 on Phoenix Gothard, another quick and dangerous small forward. Throw in No.1 pick Aaron Cadman and veteran Jesse Hogan, who produced a career-best season last year, and the Giants have a forward mix that is the envy of the competition. - Martin Smith

Aaron Cadman during Greater Western Sydney's training session on February 9, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Friday, February 23

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Whitten Oval, 11am AEDT

Saturday, March 2

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, University of Tasmania Stadium, 6.10pm AEDT

One of the most intriguing aspects for the Hawks this season will be how their revamped forward line stacks up. The additions of Mabior Chol, Jack Ginnivan, Jack Gunston and No.5 draft pick Nick Watson over the off-season brings a whole new look and feel to an attack that struggled to make much of an impact last season. Blake Hardwick, a star goalkicker as a junior, has been deployed to the forward line over summer and his potential move adds yet another dimension. Karl Amon is also set for a new role off half-back as Sam Mitchell looks to build on his run-and-gun gameplan, though the loss of Changkuoth Jiath to another hamstring injury has put a minor dent in those plans. Meanwhile, Will Day's absence for at least round one, and possibly longer, will mean more opportunities in the middle for the likes of Josh Ward, Cam Mackenzie and even two-gamer Henry Hustwaite. Mitchell will also need a plan B for how to cover James Blanck after the key defender ruptured his ACL during Thursday's intraclub. – Brandon Cohen

Learn More 05:35

Sunday, February 18

Melbourne v Richmond, Casey Fields, 10am AEDT

Wednesday, February 28

Carlton v Melbourne, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

The Demons' line-up is set for a shake-up with coach Simon Goodwin trying out several new options over the summer, while a host of new faces have kept the pressure on for spots. No.7 draft pick Caleb Windsor has been a standout on the wing and is pressing his claim for an Opening Round berth, particularly with an injury cloud over Lachie Hunter (calf) who is touch-and-go for the season-opener. Tom McDonald has returned to his roots in the backline and is competing with Adam Tomlinson and SSP pick-up Marty Hore for a spot in defence, while recruits Jack Billings and Shane McAdam have had a solid summer on the track. With the uncertainty surrounding Clayton Oliver's availability, particularly early in the season, expect to see defenders Trent Rivers and Christian Salem and former first-round pick Bailey Laurie spend more time in the midfield. – Alison O’Connor

Jack Billings in action during a Melbourne training session on February 12, 2024. Picture: Melbourne FC

Wednesday, February 21

North Melbourne v Collingwood, AIA Centre, 10am AEDT

Sunday, March 3

St Kilda v North Melbourne, RSEA Park, 2.10pm AEDT

It's all about the Kangaroos' kids this year. Harry Sheezel will aim to back up his brilliant debut season off half-back, while fellow 2022 draftee George Wardlaw is coming off a strong pre-season and his intraclub form in the midfield has been strong. Last year's No.2 pick Colby McKercher's pace and skill is set to complement Sheezel in defence, while No.4 pick Zane Duursma has impressed on the wing and across half-forward. It'll be interesting to see how North's tall defence copes in the absence of Ben McKay (now at Essendon) and injuries to experienced pair Aidan Corr and Griffin Logue. – Michael Rogers

George Wardlaw in action during North Melbourne's intraclub match at Arden Street on February 14, 2024. Picture: North Melbourne FC

Friday, February 23

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 5pm ACDT

Friday, March 1

Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Alberton Oval, 7.30pm ACDT

The Power have had a host of personnel changes over the off-season, and could be a very different team as they try to fold in their new players. There are two new rucks at the helm – Ivan Soldo and Jordon Sweet – after the departures of Scott Lycett (retired) and Brynn Teakle (delisted). Watch for how the inclusions of Esava Ratugolea and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher restructure the backline, and the first (unofficial) hitouts of new leadership pair Connor Rozee and Zak Butters. Young gun Jason Horne-Francis now has three pre-seasons under his belt, and is raring to go. – Sarah Black

Connor Rozee, Ken Hinkley and Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at Alberton Oval on February 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunday, February 18

Melbourne v Richmond, Casey Fields, 10am AEDT

Tuesday, February 27

Collingwood v Richmond, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

With Tom Lynch (foot) unlikely to feature, having already ruled himself out of Opening Round, all eyes will be on young defender Josh Gibcus, who missed all last year with a serious hamstring injury. The availability of Dion Prestia (hamstring) and Dylan Grimes (calf) will also be watched closely. A number of players are set for new roles under fresh coach Adem Yze, including Noah Balta (forward), Liam Baker (midfield), Shai Bolton (greater time forward) and possibly Daniel Rioli (greater midfield time). Yze hasn't promised any grand changes in regards to gameplan, but rather tweaks around the edges. Will Thomson Dow lock down a senior role? – Sarah Black

Tom Lynch at Richmond training on January 29, 2024. Picture: Richmond FC

Friday, February 23

St Kilda v Essendon, RSEA Park, 2pm AEDT

Sunday, March 3

St Kilda v North Melbourne, RSEA Park, 2.10pm AEDT

With the Saints closing in on the end of their first full pre-season under Ross Lyon, expect plenty of on-field changes. While some big names left the club during trade period, there have been plenty of new additions too. While off-season recruit Liam Henry is tipped to light up a wing in 2024 with his dash and flair, he won't be the only new player Saints fans will want to catch their first glimpse of during the two pre-season hitouts with first-round draft pick Darcy Wilson tipped to have a big impact after a strong pre-season. Look out for recruit Riley Bonner too, but don't hold your breath to see Paddy Dow in action, with the former Blue expected to miss through a knee injury. With Dan Butler and Ben Paton out injured, expect to see players thrown around a bit during the practice matches. - Sophie Welsh

Liam Henry during St Kilda's official team photo day at RSEA Park on February 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Thursday, February 22

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT

Thursday, February 29

Sydney v Brisbane, Blacktown International Sportspark, 4.10pm AEDT

The Swans addressed a need during the trade period by bringing in players who can bolster their inside midfield group and this will be the first time we get to see it in action. Can Brodie Grundy get back to his All-Australian best as a sole ruck, and how much of an impact will Taylor Adams and James Jordon have on Sydney’s ability to win the ball in tight, which was an Achilles heel last season? The Swans' midfield brigade will also need to adjust to being without captain Callum Mills, who is sidelined until the middle of the year. - Martin Smith

Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams in action at Sydney training on February 7, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Saturday, February 24

West Coast v Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 4.45pm AWST

Saturday, March 2

Adelaide v West Coast, Hisense Stadium, 2.40pm ACDT

All eyes will be on Harley Reid's first outing in blue and gold, with the much-hyped No.1 pick from last year likely to begin his AFL career across half-back. Coach Adam Simpson has kept expectations simple for the rebuilding Eagles. Expect a heavy focus on pressure around the ball and in the forward half as West Coast tries to give its backline more protection. Where Andrew Gaff plays will also be worth noting – does he retain his spot on the wing, or will Simpson opt for youth on the flanks? – Michael Rogers

Harley Reid poses for a photo during West Coast's team photo day on January 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Friday, February 23

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Whitten Oval, 11am AEDT

Saturday, March 2

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, University of Tasmania Stadium, 6.10pm AEDT

First-round draft picks often have to deal with plenty of hype early in the season, but Ryley Sanders looks ready to live up to it. The No.6 pick in last year's draft, Sanders has impressed everyone at the Bulldogs over his first pre-season and looks ready to step into an already star-studded midfield, albeit one without Bailey Smith, who is set to miss the whole season due to an ACL injury. Big-bodied, hard-running and skilful both around the contest and on the outside, the 18-year-old looks ready to make the step up to the top level. - Martin Smith