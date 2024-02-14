A trio of young Kangaroos caught the eye at North Melbourne's intra-club match on Wednesday, while the club is still in the dark as to when the League will make a call on Tarryn Thomas

George Wardlaw breaks away from the contest during North Melbourne's intra-club match on February 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG guns George Wardlaw, Colby McKercher and Charlie Lazzaro all caught the eye on Wednesday ahead of North Melbourne's hitout against Collingwood last week.

The Roos went full tilt during an intraclub at Arden St on Wednesday as they prepare for their two pre-season hitouts – a match simulation against the Magpies next week and an AFL Community Series game against St Kilda on March 3.

Wardlaw was a Rising Star nominee last year but was restricted to eight games because of injury.

With a full pre-season behind him and healthy hamstrings, the midfielder was a standout on Wednesday.

Lukey Davies through 🚦. @charlie_comben chasedowns. Laz on the overlap. So much George.



Enjoy.#Kangas pic.twitter.com/clTuU9rCLP — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) February 14, 2024

"As you could see out there today, when he's near the football something good normally happens," North assistant coach Leigh Adams said.

No.2 pick McKercher, like the Roos' Rising Star winner Harry Sheezel last season, will start his AFL career off half-back.

"They play the game a bit differently - Sheezel is obviously a little bit classier, (slows) down the game, where 'Kerch' wants to run at the game 100 miles an hour," Adams said.

"But they both have elite ball use and elite decision-making. To have them both off half-back is going to be really exciting for us.

"If he can have half the impact that Sheezel had, he's going to have a pretty good year. But he has those capabilities, for sure."

George Wardlaw is tackled during North Melbourne's intra-club match on February 14, 2024. Picture: North Melbourne FC

A glaring problem for North will be their lack of experience in defence, with Ben McKay gone to Essendon and Toby Pink, Kallan Dawson and Bigoa Nyuon the candidates as tall backmen.

"We looked up at one stage there in the third quarter and we had seven games of experience in our back half," Adams said.

"That's what it's going to look like, early in our season."

Meanwhile, Tarryn Thomas's future remains unclear with the Kangaroos saying they have no indication when the AFL will make a call on their player.

Thomas went to League headquarters late last month to front the AFL Integrity Unit after new domestic violence allegations were made against him.

Thomas was twice stood down by the club last year amid concerns over his behaviour towards women.

Tarryn Thomas in action at a North Melbourne training session on November 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He was put through a respect and responsibility education program and spent three weeks in the VFL before later earning a senior recall, ultimately playing 12 AFL games for the year.

"They (the AFL) are sorting it out at the moment. We're basically just waiting to hear what they decide to come back with," Adams said.

"Right now, at this stage, he's training away from the footy club with a few of our coaches, keeping himself fit and healthy.

"We're just worrying about the blokes we have on our list. At the moment he's on our list, but not here.

"We just keep marching forward and invest in the 40 guys we have at this footy club, who can help us win round one."