Luke Jackson was immense during Fremantle's intraclub match on Friday, with Hayden Young impressing in the midfield

Luke Jackson kicks the ball during Fremantle's intraclub match on February 16, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

FREMANTLE star Luke Jackson imposed himself on the Dockers' final intraclub match of the pre-season, kicking four goals as the Dockers' key targets impressed in a fierce hitout.

The Dockers fielded two even teams that were nearly identical to their first intraclub in a deliberate approach to challenge the 'purple' line-up to bounce back from a 59-point loss in last week's internal trial.

Led by a midfield unit that included former defender Hayden Young and star onballer Andrew Brayshaw, the team responded to win by 20 points as Jye Amiss (four goals) and Josh Treacy (three) each booted multiple goals.

It was the versatile Jackson who stood out on the 'white' team, however, starting forward and pinch-hitting in the midfield in an excellent display that included multiple contested marks and goals in open play.

His game was topped off by a fourth-quarter centre bounce where he won the tap, followed up to win the ground ball, broke free and took a bounce before kicking long inside 50.

The addition of Young's size and foot skills to the midfield looks increasingly like paying dividends this year as the classy 22-year-old won the ball in tight, showed an ability to burst to the outside and kicked accurately inside 50.

Jye Amiss kicks a goal during Fremantle's intraclub match on February 16, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

He combined with Brayshaw, Jaeger O'Meara and Neil Erasmus to get the better of a 'white' midfield that included Caleb Serong, Nat Fyfe, Will Brodie and Matthew Johnson.

Fyfe played the entire game in the midfield and got through the contest unscathed ahead of next Saturday's practice match against West Coast following a full pre-season in the midfield.

Nat Fyfe in action during Fremantle's intraclub match on February 16, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

First-year defender Ollie Murphy suffered a lower leg injury, however, that ended his day in the first quarter.

Small defender Brandon Walker played managed minutes with his right knee heavily strapped following a long rehabilitation period, displaying excellent agility when tested and following up post-match with top-up running.

Draftee Cooper Simpson, whose training form has generated significant excitement around the club, was again impressive and spent time in the midfield as well as half-forward.

The 'purple' team's attacking approach stood out, slicing through the opposition at times with clean and direct ball movement.

Half-back Jordan Clark was instrumental, particularly through the second quarter, using his speed to push up the ground and drive the team inside 50.

The 23-year-old typified a physical approach across both teams and the high level of competitiveness, getting in a scrap with opposition key forward Matt Taberner.

Former Essendon forward Pat Voss hit the scoreboard late in his first session as an official member of the Dockers after winning a pre-season list spot on Thursday following an impressive summer.