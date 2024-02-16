Essendon defender Kaine Baldwin is set to miss an extended period due to a stress fracture in his foot

Kaine Baldwin in action during Essendon's clash with Brisbane in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON youngster Kaine Baldwin will miss an extended period after suffering a foot stress fracture.

Scans this week showed the defender had the injury that will see him spend a block of time in a moonboot and face a period on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old will be unavailable for the start of the Bombers season with hopes he can avoid a longer layoff into the club's campaign.

Baldwin joined the Bombers as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing ahead of the 2021 season and made his AFL debut in 2022. The strong-marking and long-kicking backman played four games last year and has been part of a squad with more key defensive depth over this pre-season.

He arrived at the Bombers after undergoing two knee reconstructions in his junior years, with his injury following the knee reconstruction for tall forward Jaiden Hunter last month.

Baldwin signed a one-year contract extension with the club at the end of last year for 2025.