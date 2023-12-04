Darcy Wilson has made an early impression at the Saints

After being drafted by St Kilda, Darcy Wilson poses for a photo on November 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST-ROUND pick Darcy Wilson has made a fast start to life at St Kilda, winning the 3km time trial at RSEA Park on the first day back for the main group.

The 18-year-old started pre-season training with the Saints' first-to-fourth-year players last Monday, but made an early statement by claiming the first test of the summer ahead of Marcus Windhager and Mattaes Phillipou.

Wilson was one of the best aerobic runners in the 2023 AFL Draft class, recording the second fastest 2km time trial at the Combine in October with a 5:52.

With veteran endurance beasts Bradley Hill and Mason Wood not testing, Wilson positioned himself in the front group from start to finish before making a late charge with 200 metres to go before banking the win.

St Kilda used pick No.18 late last month to select the forward/midfielder from the Murray Bushrangers, before swooping on Subiaco small forward Lance Collard at pick No.28.

After a wet week of training in Melbourne last week, Ross Lyon's squad trained for just under two hours in hot conditions in Moorabbin.

This pre-season’s 3km time trial is in the books!



1. Darcy Wilson 🥇

2. Marcus Windhager 🥈

3. Mattaes Phillipou 🥉



Stay tuned for more 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/fu4wEiEZN4 — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) December 3, 2023

Jack Steele (ankle), Max King (shoulder), Brad Crouch (knee) and Dan Butler (ankle) all trained away from the main group following post-season operations in September after the elimination final loss to Greater Western Sydney.

All four are expected to follow modified programs this side of Christmas, along with Wood, who underwent a shoulder reconstruction at the end of the season after carrying the injury across almost the entirety of a career-best season in 2023.

Tim Membrey reported back for training on Monday after being a late out ahead of the elimination final due to a personal health matter.

The key forward has been a regular fixture inside RSEA Park across the off-season and completed the time trial.

Tim Membrey kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruits Liam Henry and Paddy Dow were out on the track after starting with the younger group last week, following moves during the Trade Period in October.

After undergoing widespread change last off-season, the coaching department at Moorabbin will remain the same in 2024, with Brendon Goddard and Lenny Hayes swapping roles.

Goddard will step up to coach the midfield next season, allowing Hayes to step back to a development role to spend more time with his family after both returned to the Saints with Lyon just over 12 months ago.