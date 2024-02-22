The squads for Friday's three match simulations have been announced

PORT Adelaide key forward Todd Marshall will sit out Port Adelaide's match against Adelaide on Friday, although Mitch Georgiades has been named for his first serious hitout since he suffered an ACL injury last season.

Marshall will miss due to a bruised foot while Willem Drew (shoulder) and Quinton Narkle (back) are also absent.

But Port fans will get a first look at their new recruits after a busy Trade Period last year, with Esava Ratugolea, Ivan Soldo, Jordon Sweet and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher all named.

The Crows are missing the likes of Rory Sloane, Wayne Milera, Jordon Butts and Jake Soligo as they continue to nurse injuries suffered in the pre-season, but they will get a first look at top draftee, Dan Curtin.

The Western Bulldogs have split their leading players into two sides that will play Hawthorn across two matches at the Whitten Oval on Friday.

The likes of Marcus Bontempelli, Tim English, Adam Treloar, Taylor Duryea, Bailey Dale, Alex Keath, Ed Richards, Cody Weightman and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will all play the second match alongside some VFL players, while new faces Ryley Sanders, Nick Coffield, James Harmes and Lachlan Bramble will play the first game.

Jack Macrae is the only notable absentee as he manages a hamstring injury.

The Hawks have named an extended squad but have not yet specified which players will play which game.

Luke Breust and Karl Amon (both managed) will miss for the Hawks, joining the injured group Chad Wingard, Dylan Moore, Will Day, Changkuoth Jiath, Denver Grainger-Barras and James Blanck on the sidelines.

As reported on Tuesday, Essendon will be without key forward Peter Wright, defender Jordan Ridley, midfielder Ben Hobbs and No.10 draft pick Nate Caddy for its match against St Kilda, but all are expected to face Geelong in the AAMI Community Series next week. Sam Draper, Jake Kelly and Dylan Shiel are also nursing various injuries.

But the Bombers' big haul of trade recruits – Xavier Duursma, Todd Goldstein, Jade Gresham and Ben McKay – have all been named.

The Saints will be missing Jack Sinclair – who the club hopes will be fit for round one – as well as Dan Butler and Paddy Dow, with the latter pair in some doubt for the start of the season proper. Hunter Clark and Zak Jones are both sidelined due to concussion.

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Whitten Oval, 11am AEDT

(four 30-minute quarters followed by second game)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

First game squad: 7. Rory Lobb, 9. Ryley Sanders, 10. Sam Darcy, 12. Harvey Gallagher, 13. Oskar Baker, 14. Rhylee West, 17. Nick Coffield, 18. James O'Donnell, 19. Liam Jones, 21. Tom Liberatore, 22. James Harmes, 23. Laitham Vandermeer, 24. Buku Khamis, 25. Caleb Poulter, 28. Anthony Scott, 29. Lachlan Bramble, 30. Lachlan McNeil, 32. Arthur Jones, 33. Aaron Naughton, 34. Bailey Williams, 35. Caleb Daniel, 36. Luke Cleary, 39. Jason Johannisen, 43. Ryan Gardner

Second game squad: 1. Adam Treloar, 2. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 3. Cody Weightman, 4. Marcus Bontempelli, 5. Jedd Busslinger, 8. Charlie Clarke, 15. Taylor Duryea, 20. Ed Richards, 26. Dom Bedendo, 27. Joel Freijah, 28. Anthony Scott, 31. Bailey Dale, 40. Lachlan Smith, 42. Alex Keath, 43. Ryan Gardner, 44. Tim English (plus VFL players)

Notable absentees: Jack Macrae, Bailey Smith

HAWTHORN

1. Harry Morrison, 2. Mitch Lewis, 3. Jai Newcombe, 4. Jarman Impey, 5. James Worpel, 6. James Sicily, 7. Ned Reeves, 8. Sam Frost, 11. Conor Nash, 14. Jack Scrimshaw, 15. Blake Hardwick, 16. Massimo D'Ambrosio, 17. Lloyd Meek, 18. Mabior Chol, 19. Jack Gunston, 23. Josh Weddle, 25. Josh Ward, 26. Bodie Ryan, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 29. Jai Serong, 30. Sam Butler, 31. Connor Macdonald, 32. Finn Maginness, 33. Jack Ginnivan, 34. Nick Watson, 35. Calsher Dear, 37. Ethan Phillips, 38. Max Ramsden, 41. Josh Bennetts, 44. Henry Hustwaite, 45. Clay Tucker

Notable absentees: Luke Breust, Chad Wingard, Karl Amon, Dylan Moore, Will Day, Changkuoth Jiath, Denver Grainger-Barras, James Blanck, Will McCabe

St Kilda v Essendon at RSEA Park, 2pm AEDT

(Four-quarter AFL game followed by four-quarter VFL game)

ST KILDA

1. Jack Higgins, 2. Marcus Windhager, 6. Seb Ross, 7. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, 8. Brad Hill, 9. Jack Steele, 10. Mitch Owens, 12. Max King, 13. Ryan Byrnes, 14. Liam Stocker, 19. Rowan Marshall, 20. Dougal Howard, 21. Zaine Cordy, 22. Darcy Wilson, 23. Liam Henry, 25. Mattaes Phillipou, 26. Josh Battle, 28. Tim Membrey, 29. Jimmy Webster, 32. Mason Wood, 34. Hugo Garcia, 36. Riley Bonner, 38. Tom Campbell, 43. Cooper Sharman, 44. Callum Wilkie, 47. Anthony Caminiti

Notable absentees: Jack Sinclair, Brad Crouch, Zak Jones, Dan Butler, Hunter Clark, Paddy Dow, Ben Paton

ESSENDON

1. Andrew McGrath, 3. Darcy Parish, 4. Kyle Langford, 5. Elijah Tsatas, 6. Jye Caldwell, 7. Zach Merrett, 10. Sam Weideman, 11. Jade Gresham, 12. Will Setterfield, 13. Nik Cox, 15. Jayden Laverde, 16. Archie Perkins, 17. Todd Goldstein, 18. Lewis Hayes, 19. Nick Hind, 21. Dyson Heppell, 22. Sam Durham, 23. Harrison Jones, 24. Nick Bryan, 25. Jake Stringer, 27. Mason Redman, 28. Xavier Duursma, 31. Zach Reid, 32. Ben McKay, 33. Alwyn Davey jnr, 35. Matt Guelfi, 37. Nic Martin, 47. Jye Menzie

Notable absentees: Dylan Shiel, Jake Kelly, Peter Wright, Jordan Ridley, Sam Draper, Ben Hobbs, Nate Caddy

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Alberton Oval, 5pm ACDT

(Four 28-minute periods, plus an additional two periods)

PORT ADELAIDE

1. Connor Rozee, 2. Sam Powell-Pepper, 3. Ryan Burton, 5. Dan Houston, 6. Kane Farrell, 7. Jase Burgoyne, 8. Josh Sinn, 9. Zak Butters, 10. Travis Boak, 11. Jeremy Finlayson, 12. Trent McKenzie, 13. Ivan Soldo, 14. Miles Bergman, 15. Willie Rioli, 16. Ollie Wines, 17. Tom Clurey, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 19. Mitch Georgiades, 21. Aliir Aliir, 22. Charlie Dixon, 23. Dylan Williams, 24. Jordon Sweet, 25. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, 26. Lachie Charleson, 27. Esava Ratugolea, 29. Tom Anastasopoulos, 30. Ollie Lord, 31. Francis Evans, 32. Tom Scully, 33. Darcy Byrne-Jones, 34. Lachie Jones, 36. Will Lorenz, 38. Dante Visentini, 41. Jed McEntee, 44. Jackson Mead, 45. Xavier Walsh

Notable absentees: Todd Marshall, Willem Drew, Quinton Narkle

ADELAIDE

1. Chayce Jones, 2. Ben Keays, 3. Sam Berry, 4. Lachlan Murphy, 5. Matt Crouch, 6. Dan Curtin, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 8. Josh Rachele, 10. Luke Pedlar, 11. Charlie Edwards, 12. Jordan Dawson, 13. Taylor Walker, 15. Brayden Cook, 16. Max Michalanney, 17. Will Hamill, 19. Zak Taylor, 20. Mitch Hinge, 21. Chris Burgess, 22. Oscar Ryan, 23. Izak Rankine, 24. Josh Worrell, 25. Ned McHenry, 27. Luke Nankervis, 29. Rory Laird, 31. Billy Dowling, 32. Darcy Fogarty, 33. Brodie Smith, 34. Elliott Himmelberg, 35. James Borlase, 36. Karl Gallagher, 37. Patrick Parnell, 38. Lachlan Sholl, 40. Hugh Bond, 43. Reilly O'Brien, 44. Lachlan Gollant, 45. Kieran Strachan, 48. Mark Keane

Notable absentees: Rory Sloane, Wayne Milera, Jordon Butts, Harry Schoenberg, Nick Murray, Jake Soligo