Sam Powell-Pepper will attract match review scrutiny for a high bump which concussed Adelaide's Mark Keane

Sam Powell-Pepper and Mark Keane during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Alberton Oval on February 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide forward Sam Powell-Pepper faces Match Review scrutiny for a high bump that left Adelaide's Mark Keane concussed in a match simulation fixture.

Powell-Pepper collected Keane's head with a hip-and-shoulder bump in the first quarter of the practice session at Alberton Oval on Friday evening.

Keane had possession when caught in a Willie Rioli tackle that swung the Crow as Powell-Pepper charged in.

Powell-Pepper's right shoulder struck Keane on the right side of his head when he decided to bump, not tackle.

Keane was felled to the ground as Crows staff rushed to his aid, with the Irish-born backman soon helped from the field by two medicos.

Although Port will face Fremantle in an AAMI Community Series match next Friday, any suspension to Powell-Pepper – who was recently added to the Power's leadership group – would be served in the premiership season.

Port's premiership campaign opens with a home match against West Coast on March 17.