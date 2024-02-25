Roy, Calvin and Warnie catch up to discuss all nine match simulations

Colby McKercher in action during match simulation between Collingwood and North Melbourne at AIA Centre on February 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CLUBS had their first chance to play some footy against an opponent for the pre-season in a series of match simulation games. This gave AFL Fantasy coaches more information as they build their teams ahead of round one.

There were a range of approaches from clubs to the matches with most playing six or more quarters and players being managed within games while others missed entirely.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie caught most of the streams and followed along with other Fantasy coaches who even went as far as taking statistics, counting Fantasy points and charting centre bounce attendances.

The Traders were excited about some of the rookies such as Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders and Caleb Windsor which confirmed their place in their teams.

But it was the more risky selections like Alex Sexton, Matt Crouch, Elliot Yeo and Nat Fyfe that got them up and about! Role changes like Nic Martin heading to defence also saw a few other players' stocks rise.

Checking out players in their new colours for the first time was also a place the boys focussed their attention. Brodie Grundy and James Jordon impressed at the Swans.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode …

1:05 - What match simulation is all about for Fantasy coaches.

3:30 - Melbourne v Richmond

7:00 - Clayton Oliver played later in the game, which meant Jack Viney was good.

8:30 - Collingwood v North Melbourne

12:00 - Harry Sheezel, Colby McKercher and Zac Fisher had a lot of the ball.

14:45 - Sydney Swans v GWS Giants

16:50 - A wing spot looks locked in for James Jordon.

19:45 - Carlton v Geelong

22:00 - Jhye Clark got plenty of CBAs.

25:35 - Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast

28:15 - The boys are all in on Sam Flanders.

33:10 - Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

37:20 - Midfield clock came for Cam Mackenzie and Henry Hustwaite.

39:00 - St Kilda v Essendon

42:45 - Nic Martin racked up plenty as a half-back.

46:00 - Port Adelaide v Adelaide

50:10 - Is Roy changing his mind on Zak Butters and Connor Rozee?

52:30 - West Coast v Fremantle

55:55 - Temper your expectations on Harley Reid.

59:30 - Any concerns on Hayden Young going back in latter stages of game?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.