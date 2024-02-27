Midfielder Cam Guthrie will spend at least the first two months of the season on the sidelines

Cam Guthrie leaves the field with a doctor during Geelong's match simulation against Carlton on February 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG midfielder Cam Guthrie will miss the first couple of months of the season after suffering a quad injury during last Thursday's match simulation against Carlton.

Scans have revealed a right quadricep tendon injury that will sideline the veteran for 8-10 weeks in a big blow on the eve of the season.

The 31-year-old hasn't played since round six last year due to complex foot injury that required toe surgery, but returned to full fitness over the summer, following extensive work with Dr Sue Mayes, The Australian Ballet’s principal physio, and an extensive off-season training and study trip in America.

The two-time Carji Greeves medallist sustained the injury just six seconds into the practice match at Ikon Park and was taken straight into the rooms.

Football boss Andrew Mackie said: "Cam is the ultimate professional who will attack his rehab diligently with the support of our medical team and we look forward to having back on the field in the early part of the season."

With former captain Joel Selwood retiring after the 2022 Grand Final win over Sydney, Guthrie's absence was a significant blow to Chris Scott's side in 2023.

The Cats are looking to bank more games into the likes of former first-round picks Max Holmes, Tanner Bruhn and Jhye Clark this year, but want the experience and leadership of the 2020 and 2022 best and fairest winner guiding them.

Geelong will host Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on Friday evening in the AAMI Community Series ahead of the round one clash against St Kilda at the same venue, where the club will unveil the Joel Selwood stand.