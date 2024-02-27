Have your say on what's to come in the 2024 season

Representatives of the 18 clubs ahead of the 2024 premiership season. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 AFL season is nearly upon us and we want to know what your big predictions are for the year ahead.

Can Collingwood go back-to-back or will a flag contender emerge from outside the top eight from last season?

Can Charlie Curnow win yet another Coleman and will Marcus Bontempelli finally breakthrough for a Brownlow?

And which club is under the most pressure heading into 2024?

Vote in our polls below and click back to AFL.com.au next week for the results. Voting closes at 9pm AEDT on Monday, March 4.

Having trouble? Polls may take a few seconds to load.