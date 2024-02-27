Daniel McStay is making solid progress after he ruptured an ACL in November

Daniel McStay celebrates with Jamie Elliott after kicking a goal during the match between Collingwood and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FORTUNE might finally be turning for luckless Collingwood forward Daniel McStay as he recovers from his knee reconstruction.

After McStay missed the Magpies' Grand Final win over Brisbane because of a knee injury, he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in November during pre-season training.

Recovery from a knee reconstruction can take 12 months, but McStay is back running and says his progress is solid.

Daniel McStay completes a running drill during Collingwood's training session at AIA Centre on February 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"It's been a little bit of an up-and-down battle, the last three months," McStay said.

"We're not really working towards time frames at the moment. We're ticking off each part as it comes.

"Speaking with (the Collingwood) staff, they seem really confident I will play some footy this year. Obviously you need a lot of luck on your side and you can't have any setbacks.

"But the way I've been tracking and the work I've been putting in, it's given me a fair bit of hope."

Given McStay's setbacks over the last few months, he is having no trouble staying focused.

Jack Sinclair and Daniel McStay at the 2024 Spud’s game announcement at RSEA Park on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's been a fair bit of motivation the last few months, in terms of a lot of things - obviously missing out on the Grand Final," he said.

McStay was speaking at St Kilda's Moorabbin headquarters on Tuesday to promote the round two clash, which will be the annual 'Spud's Game' in honour of late Saints star Danny Frawley.