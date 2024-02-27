Marcus Windhager has undergone hand surgery while Hunter Clark, who had just left concussion protocols, has suffered another injury

Marcus Windhager in action during round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA midfielder Marcus Windhager is in a race against the clock to be ready for round one, while Hunter Clark is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after injuring his calf.

Windhager, who broke his other hand in a practice match 12 months ago, underwent surgery this week after breaking his left hand during last week's match simulation against Essendon.

Despite the Saints' hopes it wouldn't delay his start to the season, the 20-year-old is no guarantee to play in the Saints' season opener against Geelong.

Hunter Clark is hurt at St Kilda training. Picture: St Kilda FC

"Marcus will be touch and go for round one, but we’re confident this injury won’t impede his availability much further beyond that,” the Saints' footy boss David Misson said.

"One silver lining is that Marcus is very attuned to the best way to rehab this injury, so we’re confident he’ll get to work and be back as soon as he can."

Despite exiting concussion protocols after copping an elbow to the face during training on February 12, Hunter Clark remains on the Saints' injury list after straining his calf at training on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who missed five games last season with a knee injury, is expected to miss four to six weeks as he rehabilitates the strain.

"Hunter had graduated concussion protocols and was reintegrating back into full-contact training," Misson said.

"Unfortunately, in a relatively innocuous moment of training, he strained his calf in a way we don’t often see.

"While we’ll have to monitor his progress, an injury like this could require a rehab period of four to six weeks."

It's the latest incident in a torrid injury run for Clark, who was restricted to just eight games in 2022 and 13 in 2021 through assorted facial fractures and shoulder surgeries.

Dual All-Australian Jack Sinclair is closing in on a round one berth as he recovers from a calf issue, while Zak Jones has exited concussion protocols.

Despite leaving the field early during Friday's match sim, Liam Henry and Josh Battle have been cleared of any injury and are available for selection in Sunday's AAMI Community Series match against North Melbourne.