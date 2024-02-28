Harry Sheezel poses for a photo during North Melbourne's team photo day on February 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne is set to lock in Harry Sheezel for the long-term, with the young gun closing in on a mega contract extension to the end of 2030.

The Kangaroos' Rising Star winner signed a two-year contract extension after his brilliant debut last season that saw him tied to the club until the end of 2026.

However, after his phenomenal first season at AFL level that saw him win the Roos' best and fairest, North Melbourne has been deep in talks to extend that for a further four years.

AFL.com.au can reveal discussions have progressed that will see the 19-year-old signed to the end of 2030, when he will reach free agency at the end of his eighth year.

The commitment from North Melbourne after one season signals its belief in Sheezel as a key member of its rebuild in coming years, with the talented and versatile emerging star joining the Roos' leadership group ahead of his second AFL season.

The benefits of a long-term extension after one season at the top level are for both player and club.

Learn More 05:15

For Sheezel, it brings extra security through to his free agency eligibility, while for the Roos they lock in one of their brightest players while also giving them flexibility with the contract that can allow them to front-end payments or structure the deal differently through its entirety.

The deal will follow the likes of Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos, Adelaide pair Josh Rachele and Jake Soligo and Fremantle forward Jye Amiss, who last year all extended their contracts through to the end of their eighth season (in 2029) while in their second year in the AFL.

The updated contract will see Sheezel as the longest-contracted Kangaroo, surpassing Nick Larkey, who signed last season through to the end of 2029. Only Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton and Port Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee (both to 2032) and Sydney's Nick Blakey (2031) have longer contracts in the competition.

Harry Sheezel and Beau McCreery during North Melbourne's game against Collingwood in R11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Roos' No.3 pick at the 2022 draft became the first player since Port Adelaide's Darren Mead in 1997 to win a club best and fairest in their debut season after a terrific year off half-back with his skill and poise.

After gathering 34 disposals in round one last year, he finished the season with 622 disposals – breaking the record for the most disposals in a debut VFL/AFL home and away season, and was the runaway winner of the Rising Star award.