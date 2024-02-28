Lachie Neale, Chad Warner and Darcy Jones. Pictures: AFL Photos

BROWNLOW medallist Lachie Neale will return for Brisbane's AAMI Community Series game against Sydney on Thursday, while the Swans will be without Chad Warner, Tom Papley and Jake Lloyd, who have all been rested ahead of Opening Round.

Neale missed both of the Lions' intraclub games as well as their match simulation against Gold Coast last week as he recovered from groin surgery, but has been named to face the Swans for a game that has been pushed back to a 7.10pm AEDT start due to the forecast sweltering temperatures in Sydney.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Jarrod Berry (shoulder) will also return for the Lions, although Dev Robertson (wrist) has again been left out.

Sydney has opted to rest Warner, Papley and Lloyd for the clash, with the Swans facing a tight turnaround ahead of their Opening Round game against Melbourne a week later. Veteran Dane Rampe has been named captain in the absence of injured skipper Callum Mills.

Greater Western Sydney has managed experienced forward Jesse Hogan for its game against Gold Coast in Canberra, while young small forward Darcy Jones will miss again due to tonsillitis. Jones, who missed almost all of his debut season due to an ACL injury, also sat out last week's match simulation due to knee swelling. The 2022 first-round pick was on track for a debut in the Giants' Opening Round clash against Collingwood, but is likely to need some match practice before being picked by Adam Kingsley.

Another frustrating setback for GWS young gun Darcy Jones. Won’t face Gold Coast tomorrow due to tonsillitis after missing last week with knee swelling. The 2022 pick No. 21 was on track to debut in round zero. ACL tear wiped out 2023 @AFLcomau — Josh Gabelich (@JoshGabelich) February 28, 2024

Gold Coast will be without small forwards Malcolm Rosas jnr (quad) and Joel Jeffrey, while Lachie Weller (knee), Jed Walter (shoulder) and Jake Rogers are also absent.

Brandon Ellis, Alex Davies and Wil Powell are all back after missing last week's match simulation against Brisbane.

Learn More 05:15

Both matches are sanctioned AFL fixtures, consisting of four 20-minute quarters, plus time on with the only changes to standard rules being that each side can have up to eight players on the interchange bench and have unlimited rotations.

The action will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Sydney v Brisbane at Blacktown International Sports Park, 7.10pm AEDT

SYDNEY

B: Lewis Melican, Tom McCartin, Harry Cunningham

HB: Oliver Florent, Nick Blakey, Matt Roberts

C: Errol Gulden, Taylor Adams, James Jordon

HF: Robbie Fox, Logan McDonald, Sam Wicks

F: Hayden McLean, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom

I/C: Joel Hamling, Braeden Campbell, Justin McInerney, Angus Sheldrick, Peter Ladhams, Corey Warner, Dane Rampe, Caleb Mitchell

Emerg: William Edwards, Jack Buller, Lachlan McAndrew, Jacob Konstanty

Notable absentees: Jake Lloyd, Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Luke Parker, Chad Warner

BRISBANE

B: Brandon Starcevich, Jack Payne, Ryan Lester

HB: Keidean Coleman, Harris Andrews, Darcy Wilmot

C: Jaspa Fletcher, Zac Bailey, Jarrod Berry

HF: Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Hugh McCluggage

F: Cam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Darcy Gardiner

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale

I/C: Kai Lohmann, Callum Ah Chee, Lincoln McCarthy, James Madden, Dayne Zorko, Jarryd Lyons, Henry Smith, James Tunstill

Emerg: Jaxon Prior, Harry Sharp, Darcy Fort, Noah Answerth

Notable absentees: Deven Robertson, Tom Doedee, Conor McKenna, Will Ashcroft

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: Connor Idun, Jack Buckley, Harry Himmelberg

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Sam Taylor, Josh Fahey

C: Xavier O'Halloran, Tom Green, Jacob Wehr

HF: Brent Daniels, Jake Riccardi, Toby Bedford

F: Toby Greene, Lachie Keeffe, Callum Brown

Foll: Kieren Briggs, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio

I/C: Ryan Angwin, Toby McMullin, Harvey Thomas, James Peatling, Callan Ward, Leek Aleer, Nick Haynes, Aaron Cadman

Emerg: Nick Madden, Wade Derksen, Max Gruzewski, Harry Rowston

Notable absentees: Lachie Ash, Isaac Cumming, Finn Callaghan, Jesse Hogan, Harry Perryman, Darcy Jones

GOLD COAST

B: Sam Collins, Sean Lemmens, Charlie Ballard

HB: Alex Sexton, Wil Powell, Connor Budarick

C: Brayden Fiorini, Matt Rowell, Brandon Ellis

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Sam Flanders, Tom Berry

F: Nick Holman, Ben King, Mac Andrew

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Bailey Humphrey, Noah Anderson

I/C: Touk Miller, Jack Lukosius, David Swallow, Levi Casboult, Will Graham, Bodhi Uwland, Darcy Macpherson, Huwago Oea

Emerg: Rory Atkins, Ned Moyle, Ben Long, Sam Clohesy

Notable absentees: Lachie Weller, Jed Walter, Joel Jeffrey, Malcolm Rosas jnr, Alex Davies, Jake Rogers