Matthew Clarke has left the Tigers to join the Eagles

Matthew Clarke, then Richmond's national recruiting manager, seen during Gettable Draft Countdown on November 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has landed Richmond national recruiting manager Matthew Clarke as its new list manager.

Clarke replaces Rohan O'Brien, who resigned last year after 33 years with the Eagles.

After starting in talent identification with Melbourne in 1997, Clarke joined the Tigers in 2009, becoming their national recruiting manager seven years later and playing an important role in their three premierships between 2017 and 2020.

"I am excited by the opportunity to help shape the squad that can see the Eagles climb up the ladder," said Clarke, who will remain based in Victoria.

"I have good relationships with a number of the West Coast recruiting staff and I look forward to working closely with them.

"I can't wait to get started, but at the same time I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the memories that Richmond provided. They were very supportive through this process and I cannot thank them enough.

"Over the years I have forged some lifelong friendships and I have the utmost respect for Richmond and the people there."

After winning just five games across the past two seasons, the Eagles are rebuilding, and landed Harley Reid with the No.1 pick in last year's draft.

Reid's selection came a year after West Coast drafted Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett in the first round.

"We are delighted to announce Matt as our list manager after an extensive process," Eagles general manager football Gavin Bell said.

"While there was a strong field of candidates Matt stood out as the best fit for our club and we are thrilled to have him on board.

"He has a broad skillset and has demonstrated his ability to lead a team of recruiters at Richmond, and he possesses the strategic insights we need as we continue to build our list."