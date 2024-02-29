Brisbane has flexed its muscle with an impressive display against the Swans, who are hoping for good news on Taylor Adams

Hugh McLuggage celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Sydney in the AAMI Community Series in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has a nervous wait ahead of next week's Opening Round after Taylor Adams hobbled off with a left knee injury in Thursday night's 25-point AAMI Community Series loss to Brisbane.

Adams was caught awkwardly in a Cam Rayner tackle early in the third quarter and went straight to the Swans' dressing-rooms. He was ruled out almost immediately and did not return as the Lions recorded a 12.9 (81) to 8.8 (56) win.

SWANS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

The Swans believes Adams has suffered a mild medial ligament strain, but the full extent of the injury is not yet clear.

Any time on the sidelines would be a big blow for the Swans ahead of facing Melbourne in the season opener at the SCG next Thursday night, with captain Callum Mills (shoulder) and veteran Luke Parker (broken arm) already ruled out.

However, Sydney assistant Jarrad McVeigh was optimistic the midfielder would be cleared to face the Demons.

"He got a knock to his knee so we played that conservatively. He's still clearly a chance for next week," McVeigh said.

Learn More 00:24

Adams, who headed north from Collingwood in the off-season, was in the midst of a strong first-up performance for his new club, having accumulated 15 disposals, including seven clearances, in just over a half.

He was the only injury question mark to come out of a clash that was delayed by 30 minutes after a power outage before the first bounce at Blacktown International Sportspark.

Learn More 06:11

Once play began in the hot and humid conditions – it was in excess of 30 degrees and 60 per cent humidity for much of the night – Brisbane showed why they are fancied to push for the premiership again.

Hugh McCluggage (31 disposals and a goal) was magnificent as he spent time on both a wing and in the midfield, while Keidean Coleman continued where he left off last season with 19 disposals and a casual 53m set shot goal.

Learn More 00:59

The Lions were terrific at stoppages, with dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale (22 touches, eight clearances) showing no rust from a disrupted pre-season following groin surgery, and were able to trap the ball in their front half for extended periods.

Lincoln McCarthy kicked three goals, while Eric Hipwood continued a strong pre-season with two and was the most dangerous key forward on the ground.

The Swans showed plenty of endeavour but battled to consistently challenge Brisbane's defence.

In the oppressive conditions, both teams held nothing back with their intensity, but did struggle to move the ball swiftly with any consistency early on.

Following an even opening quarter Brisbane got on top, with two superb set shots from McCarthy and clever finishes from Cal Ah Chee and Darcy Wilmot giving them a handy half-time cushion.

Learn More 00:47

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:59 Lights out! Lions cursed again as power failure strikes In bizarre scenes, the lights in Blacktown go out moments before the Swans v Lions clash on a sweltering night in Sydney

00:28 Zipping Zorko gives Lions fast start Dayne Zorko lets rip from long range to give his side the red-hot start

00:36 Is Wilmot in trouble for this high bump? Darcy Wilmot gets penalised late in the first term for this high hit on Will Hayward

00:47 Wilmot snap extends Lions’ lead Darcy Wilmot nails this ripping snap goal to continue his side’s roll

00:59 Coleman lights it up as Lions go back-to-back Keidean Coleman shows off his brilliance as he has a hand in his side’s first two goals of the second half

00:48 Warner threads home sensational snap Corey Warner puts through this brilliant snap goal from tight up against the boundary line

00:24 New Swan Adams ruled out with knee concern Sydney recruit Taylor Adams has his evening cut short after he lands awkwardly following this tackle in the third term

06:11 AAMI Match Highlights: Sydney v Brisbane The Swans and Lions clash in the AAMI Community Series

02:54 AFL Full post-match, PM2: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after pre-season match two against Sydney.

04:12 AFL Full post-match, PM2: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after pre-season match two against Brisbane.

New faces

Adams was having a fine debut before being taken from the field in the third quarter. He had racked up a then game-high seven clearances, and despite a couple of turnovers by foot, showed exactly why the Swans recruited him with his inside grunt. James Jordon, who came from Melbourne, could hardly have been more impressive, finishing with 31 disposals and nine marks, patrolling the wing nicely. Ruckman Brodie Grundy had a good tussle with Oscar McInerney, and although he won the hit-outs, didn't have his usual impact at ground level. Defender Joel Hamling switched time between Hipwood and Darcy Gardiner, but did enough to suggest he'd be a good addition.

Round one chance

Both coaches have some tough decision to make over the next week. Peter Ladhams (18 disposals, three clearances and three tackles) is battling Hayden McLean or Joel Amartey for a spot, and although he'd appear to be slightly behind that duo, did his chances no harm with a strong showing. Brisbane's Chris Fagan would have been impressed by Kai Lohman's work-rate, with the utility busy both with the ball (16 disposals) and without it (six tackles) as he ran hard to help in defence and attack. James Tunstill was steady and would still be in the frame for a call-up against Carlton.

Peter Ladhams gets a handball away in Sydney's match against Brisbane in the AAMI Community Series in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Sydney will be hoping Adams' knee problem is on the minor end, with their midfield already missing Mills and Parker. With just a week until Opening Round, neither club took any risks entering the match, with the Lions resting Zac Bailey (illness) and the Swans keeping Tom Papley and Chad Warner on ice ahead of Thursday's match against Melbourne. Jake Lloyd (hip) missed the hit-out, while Conor McKenna (hamstring) will be doing all he can to line up against Carlton next week.

Fantasy watch

Plenty of Fantasy relevant names were on show in Blacktown with Hugh McCluggage (MID, $806,000) showing he'll be value in Classic, but especially Draft. McCluggage top scored with 131, just ahead of Errol Gulden (MID, $1,015,000) with 129. Can you pay up for Gulden? Possibly. He's got the perfect mix of an outside and inside game that allows him to not only take marks, but lay tackles. The value play from the Swans is James Jordon (MID/FWD, $454,000). He won't be used as a substitute like he was at the Dees. He got 119 points as he ran the wing, collecting 31 disposals, nine marks and three tackles - he's a lock. Keidean Coleman (DEF, $628,000) was a Fantasy hero in the Grand Final and he ticked the boxes for his potential owners against the Swans by taking a game high 10 marks. Kai Lohmann (FWD, $257,000) was the pick of the rookie-priced players with 77 as he aims to push into the 22. The half-back role was there for Matt Roberts (MID, $245,000), who managed 65 points and should be considered as a cash cow. A score of 51 for Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $677,000) wasn't exciting, but don't write him off until you see his Opening Round match. - Warnie from The Traders

SYDNEY 2.2 4.6 6.7 8.8 (56)

BRISBANE 2.3 6.5 11.8 12.9 (81)

GOALS

Sydney: Wicks, Warner, McInerney, McDonald, Heeney, Gulden, Fox, Amartey

Brisbane: McCarthy 3, Hipwood 2, Zorko 2, Wilmot, Rayner, Ah Chee, McCluggage, Coleman

BEST

Sydney: Gulden, Jordon, Blakey, Heeney, Rowbottom

Brisbane: McCluggage, Coleman, Neale, Zorko, Lester, Dunkley

INJURIES

Sydney: Adams (knee)

Brisbane: Nil

Reports: Nil