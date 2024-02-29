Dyson Heppell, Jye Amiss and Ollie Henry. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON veteran Dyson Heppell and boom draftee Nate Caddy will miss Essendon's AAMI Community Series game against Geelong on Friday, while forwards Ollie Henry and Gary Rohan will miss for the Cats.

The Bombers have opted for a no-risk approach with Caddy (soreness), while Heppell is a notable absentee after playing against St Kilda last week. Peter Wright and Jordan Ridley are back for the Bombers after missing last week's match simulation against the Saints.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Henry is out as a precaution due to a rolled ankle, while Rohan - who missed last week's match simulation against Carlton due to a sore back - is another notable absentee for the Cats.

Meanwhile, Fremantle will be without gun young forward Jye Amiss (corked quad) for its match against Port Adelaide as well as Luke Jackson (concussion), Michael Frederick (hamstring), Tom Emmett (illness) and Nathan O'Driscoll (knee). Amiss has been named as an emergency.

Port will be without Mitch Georgiades, with the Power keen to rest the young forward as he continues his return from an ACL injury suffered last year.

Learn More 04:12

"Mitch particularly, he's coming off an ACL so it's a pretty significant injury. The temptation was there, I'll be honest, the absolute temptation is there to put Mitch Georgiades out there because we think he’s a pretty important player for the future and for the immediate future too, but we're playing a bit more of a long game."

Willem Drew and Todd Marshall are back, while Jeremy Finlayson, Trent McKenzie and Tom Clurey are on the emergencies group alongside Georgiades.

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

GEELONG

B: Mark O'Connor, Sam De Koning, Jake Kolodjashnij

HB: Jack Henry, Tom Stewart, Jed Bews

C: Mark Blicavs, Max Holmes, Mitch Duncan

HF: Tyson Stengle, Brad Close, Jeremy Cameron

F: Tom Hawkins, Gryan Miers, Shannon Neale

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Atkins

I/C: Zach Guthrie, Tanner Bruhn, Jhye Clark, Oisin Mullin, Zach Tuohy, Oliver Dempsey, Shaun Mannagh, Jack Bowes

Emerg: Toby Conway, Mitch Knevitt, Connor O’Sullivan, Brandan Parfitt

Notable absentees: Ollie Henry, Gary Rohan, Cam Guthrie

ESSENDON

B: Jordan Ridley, Ben McKay, Zach Reid

HB: Mason Redman, Jayden Laverde, Andrew McGrath

C: Sam Durham, Darcy Parish, Nic Martin

HF: Jye Caldwell, Kyle Langford, Jade Gresham

F: Jake Stringer, Peter Wright, Archie Perkins

Foll: Todd Goldstein, Will Setterfield, Zach Merrett

I/C: Elijah Tsatas, Nik Cox, Nick Hind, Harrison Jones, Nick Bryan, Xavier Duursma, Matt Guelfi, Jye Menzie

Emerg: Sam Weideman, Lewis Hayes, Alwyn Davey jnr, Archie Roberts

Notable absentees: Sam Draper, Jake Kelly, Ben Hobbs, Dylan Shiel, Dyson Heppell

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, 7.30pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

B: Ryan Burton, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Esava Ratugolea

HB: Lachie Jones, Aliir Aliir, Dan Houston

C: Miles Bergman, Willem Drew, Kane Farrell

HF: Jed McEntee, Todd Marshall, Connor Rozee

F: Zak Butters, Charlie Dixon, Willie Rioli

Foll: Ivan Soldo, Ollie Wines, Jason Horne-Francis

I/C: Jase Burgoyne, Travis Boak, Dylan Williams, Jordon Sweet, Ollie Lord, Francis Evans, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Jackson Mead

Emerg: Jeremy Finlayson, Trent McKenzie, Tom Clurey, Mitch Georgiades

Notable absentees: Mitch Georgiades, Quinton Narkle, Josh Sinn, Dante Visentini

FREMANTLE

B: Oscar McDonald, Alex Pearce, Jordan Clark

HB: James Aish, Luke Ryan, Ethan Hughes

C: Matthew Johnson, Andrew Brayshaw, Jeremy Sharp

HF: Michael Walters, Sam Sturt, Pat Voss

F: Sam Switkowski, Matt Taberner, Josh Treacy

Foll: Sean Darcy, Nat Fyfe, Caleb Serong

I/C: Cooper Simpson, Hayden Young, Jaeger O'Meara, Karl Worner, Liam Reidy, Bailey Banfield, Joshua Draper, Neil Erasmus

Emerg: Will Brodie, Brandon Walker, Corey Wagner, Jye Amiss

Notable absentees: Jye Amiss, Luke Jackson, Brennan Cox, Michael Frederick, Heath Chapman, Nathan O'Driscoll