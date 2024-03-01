The teams are in for Saturday's AAMI Community Series matches

Jack Macrae, Jack Gunston and Dan Curtin. Pictures: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Jack Macrae will head into the premiership season without a hitout at the highest level after he was absent from the squad named to play Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series on Saturday.

The Dogs will also be without long-kicking defender Bailey Dale for the clash at University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston, but they will field a far stronger team than last week's match sim against the Hawks, when stars including Marcus Bontempelli and Tim English played in the second half against Hawthorn's less-powerful second squad.

The injury-hit Hawks have personnel issues of their own, with veteran forward Jack Gunston and young defender Josh Weddle out of the team to face the Dogs.

West Coast has named No.1 draft pick Harley Reid on the ball for its hitout against Adelaide but he won't share the field with fellow top-line draftee Daniel Curtin, who has missed the Crows' squad.

Curtin played limited minutes in last week's match sim game against Port Adelaide but the Crows have preferred Jordon Butts, James Borlase and Max Michalanney as their taller backmen.

Elliott Himmelberg is also out of the Crows' squad, while the Eagles have named a strong team that includes seasoned stars Jeremy McGovern, Elliot Yeo, Tim Kelly, Tom Barrass and Andrew Gaff.

New co-captain Oscar Allen will miss the clash but is managing his fitness ahead of an expected appearance in the Eagles' season opener in round one.

Adelaide v West Coast at Richmond Oval, 2.40pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

B: Josh Worrell, Jordon Butts, Max Michalanney

HB: Brodie Smith, James Borlase, Mitch Hinge

C: Chayce Jones, Jordan Dawson, Lachie Sholl

HF: Ben Keays, Josh Rachele, Izak Rankine

F: Riley Thilthorpe, Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Sam Berry

I/C: Luke Pedlar, Jake Soligo, Will Hamill, Lachie Murphy, Matt Crouch, Chris Burgess, Wayne Milera, Ned McHenry

Emerg: Kieran Strachan, Brayden Cook, Luke Nankervis, Lachlan Gollant

Notable absentees: Nick Murray, Daniel Curtin, Rory Sloane, Mark Keane, Elliott Himmelberg

WEST COAST

B: Alex Witherden, Tom Barrass, Tom Cole

HB: Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern, Brady Hough

C: Jayden Hunt, Elliot Yeo, Andrew Gaff

HF: Noah Long, Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps

F: Jack Petruccelle, Jack Darling, Ryan Maric

Foll: Bailey Williams, Tim Kelly, Harley Reid

I/C: L.Edwards, Jamaine Jones, Callum Jamieson, Campbell Chesser, Harry Barnett, Loch Rawlinson, Tyrell Dewar, Coen Livingstone

Notable absentees: Reuben Ginbey, Dom Sheed, Tyler Brockman, Oscar Allen, Liam Ryan, Matt Flynn, Elijah Hewett

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 6.10pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: Jarman Impey, Sam Frost, Ethan Phillips

HB: Jack Scrimshaw, James Sicily, Massimo D'Ambrosio

C: Karl Amon, James Worpel, Connor Macdonald

HF: Nick Watson, Mitch Lewis, Luke Breust

F: Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol, Finn Maginness

Foll: Ned Reeves, Henry Hustwaite, Cam Mackenzie

I/C: Jai Newcombe, Bodie Ryan, Max Ramsden, Lloyd Meek, Josh Ward, Blake Hardwick, Conor Nash, Sam Butler

Emerg: Clay Tucker, Josh Bennetts, Jai Serong, Calsher Dear

Notable absentees: Will Day, Josh Weddle, Jack Gunston, Dylan Moore, Changkuoth Jiath, James Blanck, Chad Wingard, Denver Grainger-Barras, Harry Morrison

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: Lachie Bramble, Liam Jones, Nick Coffield

HB: Ed Richards, Buku Khamis, Jason Johannisen

C: Bailey Williams, Adam Treloar, Harvey Gallagher

HF: Lachie McNeil, Rory Lobb, Cody Weightman

F: Rhylee West, Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Foll: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore

I/C: Taylor Duryea, Laitham Vandermeer, James Harmes, Ryley Sanders, Caleb Daniel, Luke Cleary, Sam Darcy, Oskar Baker

Emerg: Caleb Poulter, Anthony Scott, Charlie Clarke, Arthur Jones

Notable absentees: Jack Macrae, Bailey Dale, Alex Keath, Bailey Smith, Caleb Poulter