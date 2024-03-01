WESTERN Bulldogs star Jack Macrae will head into the premiership season without a hitout at the highest level after he was absent from the squad named to play Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series on Saturday.
The Dogs will also be without long-kicking defender Bailey Dale for the clash at University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston, but they will field a far stronger team than last week's match sim against the Hawks, when stars including Marcus Bontempelli and Tim English played in the second half against Hawthorn's less-powerful second squad.
The injury-hit Hawks have personnel issues of their own, with veteran forward Jack Gunston and young defender Josh Weddle out of the team to face the Dogs.
West Coast has named No.1 draft pick Harley Reid on the ball for its hitout against Adelaide but he won't share the field with fellow top-line draftee Daniel Curtin, who has missed the Crows' squad.
Curtin played limited minutes in last week's match sim game against Port Adelaide but the Crows have preferred Jordon Butts, James Borlase and Max Michalanney as their taller backmen.
Elliott Himmelberg is also out of the Crows' squad, while the Eagles have named a strong team that includes seasoned stars Jeremy McGovern, Elliot Yeo, Tim Kelly, Tom Barrass and Andrew Gaff.
New co-captain Oscar Allen will miss the clash but is managing his fitness ahead of an expected appearance in the Eagles' season opener in round one.
Adelaide v West Coast at Richmond Oval, 2.40pm ACDT
ADELAIDE
B: Josh Worrell, Jordon Butts, Max Michalanney
HB: Brodie Smith, James Borlase, Mitch Hinge
C: Chayce Jones, Jordan Dawson, Lachie Sholl
HF: Ben Keays, Josh Rachele, Izak Rankine
F: Riley Thilthorpe, Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty
Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Sam Berry
I/C: Luke Pedlar, Jake Soligo, Will Hamill, Lachie Murphy, Matt Crouch, Chris Burgess, Wayne Milera, Ned McHenry
Emerg: Kieran Strachan, Brayden Cook, Luke Nankervis, Lachlan Gollant
Notable absentees: Nick Murray, Daniel Curtin, Rory Sloane, Mark Keane, Elliott Himmelberg
WEST COAST
B: Alex Witherden, Tom Barrass, Tom Cole
HB: Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern, Brady Hough
C: Jayden Hunt, Elliot Yeo, Andrew Gaff
HF: Noah Long, Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps
F: Jack Petruccelle, Jack Darling, Ryan Maric
Foll: Bailey Williams, Tim Kelly, Harley Reid
I/C: L.Edwards, Jamaine Jones, Callum Jamieson, Campbell Chesser, Harry Barnett, Loch Rawlinson, Tyrell Dewar, Coen Livingstone
Notable absentees: Reuben Ginbey, Dom Sheed, Tyler Brockman, Oscar Allen, Liam Ryan, Matt Flynn, Elijah Hewett
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 6.10pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
B: Jarman Impey, Sam Frost, Ethan Phillips
HB: Jack Scrimshaw, James Sicily, Massimo D'Ambrosio
C: Karl Amon, James Worpel, Connor Macdonald
HF: Nick Watson, Mitch Lewis, Luke Breust
F: Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol, Finn Maginness
Foll: Ned Reeves, Henry Hustwaite, Cam Mackenzie
I/C: Jai Newcombe, Bodie Ryan, Max Ramsden, Lloyd Meek, Josh Ward, Blake Hardwick, Conor Nash, Sam Butler
Emerg: Clay Tucker, Josh Bennetts, Jai Serong, Calsher Dear
Notable absentees: Will Day, Josh Weddle, Jack Gunston, Dylan Moore, Changkuoth Jiath, James Blanck, Chad Wingard, Denver Grainger-Barras, Harry Morrison
WESTERN BULLDOGS
B: Lachie Bramble, Liam Jones, Nick Coffield
HB: Ed Richards, Buku Khamis, Jason Johannisen
C: Bailey Williams, Adam Treloar, Harvey Gallagher
HF: Lachie McNeil, Rory Lobb, Cody Weightman
F: Rhylee West, Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
Foll: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore
I/C: Taylor Duryea, Laitham Vandermeer, James Harmes, Ryley Sanders, Caleb Daniel, Luke Cleary, Sam Darcy, Oskar Baker
Emerg: Caleb Poulter, Anthony Scott, Charlie Clarke, Arthur Jones
Notable absentees: Jack Macrae, Bailey Dale, Alex Keath, Bailey Smith, Caleb Poulter