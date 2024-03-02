Scans have confirmed the severity of Bombers defender Jordan Ridley's quad injury

Jordan Ridley looks on after the AAMI Community Series match between Essendon and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on March 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IMPORTANT Essendon defender Jordan Ridley has avoided a serious quad injury, with scans on Saturday confirming a low-grade strain.

Ridley suffered the injury during the Bombers' 12-point loss to Geelong in the AAMI Community Series on Friday.

The 25-year-old, a key piece in Essendon's defence, hurt his quad against the Western Bulldogs in round 19 last year and missed the rest of the season.

But the Bombers confirmed on Saturday that Ridley had suffered a "low-grade quad strain", with the club expected to provide a further update next week.

Ridley signed a three-year extension with Essendon during the week, tying him to the club until the end of 2029.

The defender is still in doubt for the Bombers' opening game of 2024 against Hawthorn at the MCG on March 16.