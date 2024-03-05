Jordan Ridley after the AAMI Community Series match between Essendon and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on March 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of Opening Round.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mark Keane Concussion Test Nick Murray Knee 12 weeks Harry Schoenberg Achilles 12 weeks Rory Sloane Eye 1-3 weeks Riley Thilthorpe Knee TBA Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Thilthorpe will have surgery on a meniscus tear later this week and his return to play will be clearer after that. Veteran Sloane is aiming to return to contact training in coming weeks as he recovers from a detached retina. Keane could be available for round one as he works through his concussion recovery, while long-term injury pair Schoenberg and Murray are still months away from playing. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Tom Doedee Knee 2-3 weeks Conor McKenna Hamstring 1 week Carter Michael Quad 2 weeks Zane Zakostelsky Groin TBC Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Good news on the horizon for the Lions with McKenna running laps at training on Tuesday and expected to be available for the club’s second match of the season against Fremantle on March 17. Doedee is also progressing well and could return as early as the Easter Thursday Grand Final rematch against Collingwood at the Gabba. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Caleb Marchbank Illness Indefinite Jack Martin Knee 2-3 weeks Jesse Motlop Toe 1-2 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Sam Walsh Back Indefinite Jacob Weitering Calf Indefinite Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will be without Marchbank, Walsh and Weitering until at least the round two bye, with a timeframe for their respective returns to arrive during that 15-day break. Motlop will miss at least Opening Round, while Martin likely won't return until after the bye. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Finger 8-10 weeks Josh Eyre Hamstring 8-10 weeks Jeremy Howe Calf 1 week Nathan Kreuger Hamstring 5-6 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC Scott Pendlebury Knee Test Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood will start the season without two premiership defenders after Howe was ruled out on Tuesday. Pendlebury will face a fitness test on Thursday but is expected to be available, while Kreuger won’t be available until at least round five. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 14 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Jordan Ridley Quad 4 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot 1 week Tex Wanganeen Foot 6 weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Ridley will miss the Bombers' round one clash against the Hawks, but the important defender hopes to be back in the opening few weeks of the season. Ruckman Sam Draper got through a VFL practice match on Friday in a boost for Essendon, while Shiel is close to full fitness. Ben Hobbs, Nate Caddy and Jake Kelly have overcome recent injuries. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Leg Test Sean Darcy Knee TBC Michael Frederick Hamstring Test Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC Heath Chapman Hamstring 2 weeks Sebit Kuek Knee Season Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Both Darcy and O'Driscoll have had knee surgery that will rule them out of the opening rounds of the season. Small defender Walker played managed minutes in a WAFL practice game as he continues his long rehabilitation from a knee injury. Cox (leg) and Frederick (hamstring) are a chance to feature in round one pending fitness tests, while the Dockers are hopeful Chapman (hamstring) will be ready to return by round two. Jackson will have had plenty of time to recover from the concussion he suffered in the match sim against West Coast by the time round one rolls around and is expected to be available. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cam Guthrie Quad 8-10 weeks Gary Rohan Back TBC Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Guthrie will miss at least the first couple of months of the season after suffering a serious quad injury last month. Ollie Henry is good to go for round one after missing last Friday night due to a rolled ankle, while Rohan is dealing with a. back issue which has hampered his pre-season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Davies Hamstring 2 weeks Malcolm Rosas jnr Quad Test Jake Rogers Back 2 weeks Jed Walter Collarbone 3 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

After missing the loss to GWS, Rosas jnr will be tested this week to see if he’s available for selection against Richmond. Rogers has overcome back stress fractures last year and still needs a couple more week of training to be available, while Walter will be scanned again shortly to confirm his surgery has progressed well. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Finn Callaghan Shoulder 1 week Isaac Cumming Quad 2-3 weeks Phoenix Gothard Illness Indefinite Darcy Jones Knee 1-2 weeks Adam Kennedy Knee 8 weeks James Leake Quad 4-6 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring 1 week Braydon Preuss Back 6-8 weeks Nathan Wardius Shin 4-6 weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful Callaghan and Perryman will return after Opening Round, but they won't make it in time for this week. Cumming is more likely to make his comeback after the side's round three bye. Kennedy and Preuss are likely to miss the first two months of the campaign, while Jones will also face a delayed start despite a promising summer. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Will Day Foot 4-6 weeks Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 10-12 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 4-6 weeks Bailey Macdonald Leg 4-6 weeks Will McCabe Back 10-12 weeks Seamus Mitchell Jaw 4-6 weeks Dylan Moore Glandular fever Test Chad Wingard Achilles 2-4 weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Important forward Moore is on track to face the Bombers in round after a bout of glandular fever but there are few others likely to join him from the rehab group. Youngsters Mitchell and Macdonald are expected to return in the early weeks of the season but key figures Day and Jiath are still likely to be several weeks away. Veteran Wingard is eyeing a return to full training and his timeline to play will be assessed from there. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Hunter Calf 3-4 weeks Shane McAdam Hamstring TBC Jake Melksham Knee TBC Harrison Petty Toe 2 weeks Kysaiah Pickett Suspension Round 2 Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Daniel Turner Hip 7-8 weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Melbourne will kick off its season without important defender-turned-forward Petty, who is still two weeks away with a toe injury. Hunter has been unable to overcome a niggling calf issue and won't be available for 3-4 weeks, while no timeline has been set on a return for recruit McAdam (hamstring). Ben Brown (knee) and Charlie Spargo (Achilles) have been passed fit and are available for selection. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Corr Ankle Test Griffin Logue Knee Indefinite Luke McDonald Hamstring Test Jy Simpkin Concussion 2 weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos have ruled Simpkin out for their opening clash against GWS in round one as recovers from his third concussion in under 12 months. Corr and McDonald will be tests to face the Giants, while Logue is still on the comeback trail following an ACL injury sustained last July. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zak Butters Ankle Test Lachlan Charleson Ankle Test Hugh Jackson Hip 14-16 weeks Kyle Marshall Back 3-4 weeks Tom McCallum Ankle 4-5 weeks Quinton Narkle Back 2-3 weeks Dante Visentini Concussion 1 week Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

A sigh of relief for Port with vice-captain Butters cleared of any serious ankle damage suffered in last Friday’s pre-season match against Fremantle. He’ll be available for round one. Narkle has returned to running and should rejoin the main group in coming days. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mate Colina Back 8-12 weeks Liam Fawcett Back 8-12 weeks Jack Graham Quad 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Foot 1-3 weeks Rhyan Mansell Ankle 1-3 weeks Dustin Martin Calf Test Toby Nankervis Foot 1-3 weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Martin was cleared of major damage after suffering a corked calf on Tuesday but faces a fitness test ahead of Saturday's clash against the Suns. Captain Nankervis won't play in Opening Round but is expected to be available for the round one match against Carlton, while Lynch is progressing but still has a few boxes to tick before getting the all-clear. Nick Vlastuin (managed) and Sam Banks (calf soreness) are available this week. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Ankle 2-3 weeks Hunter Clark Calf 3-5 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 3-5 weeks Jack Hayes Knee 4-5 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 4-5 weeks Ben Paton Pectoral 12-16 weeks Mattaes Phillipou Hip Test Jack Sinclair Calf 1-2 weeks James Van Es Ankle 4-5 weeks Jimmy Webster Suspension TBC Marcus Windhager Hand 1-2 weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Defender Howard will miss more than a month after straining his left hamstring during Sunday's practice match, while dual All-Australian Sinclair is in doubt for round one. The Saints are hopeful Windhager will recover from a broken hand in time for round one, and are expecting Phillipou's hip soreness to resolve ahead of the season opener. Dow is facing a slightly longer stint on the sidelines with knee bruising. – Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 3-4 weeks Harry Arnold Back 12 weeks Indhi Kirk Appendix 2 weeks Callum Mills Shoulder 12 weeks Luke Parker Arm 4 weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Injuries to Adams and Parker on the eve of the season have ruled both out for the first month. The Swans are hopeful captain Mills will return halfway through the season, with mid-season draftee Arnold also to miss the first half of the year with a stress fracture in his lower back. Rookie Kirk had his appendix out over the weekend and will be unavailable for two weeks. – Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rhett Bazzo Groin TBC Tyler Brockman Knee Test Jai Culley Knee 4-5 weeks Harry Edwards Finger 2-3 weeks Matthew Flynn Knee 10 weeks Reuben Ginbey Concussion Available round 1 Clay Hall Ankle 1-2 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot TBC Archer Reid Knee 8-10 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring 4-6 weeks Dom Sheed Foot 6-8 weeks Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles have played it safe with new co-captain Oscar Allen, who was rested from the AAMI Community series clash in the hope he would be right for round one. He's expected to train fully next week. Flynn's absence for months after surgery is a serious blow to the club's tall stocks, while young gun Ginbey is progressing through concussion protocols after copping a high knock against Fremantle. Ryan is still weeks away as he recovers from hamstring tendon surgery. There's better news for former Hawk Brockman, who is a chance to play in round one. Culley has returned to full training after his knee reconstruction last year and could be back within a month. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Shin 3-6 weeks Bailey Dale Hamstring Test Ryan Gardner Foot 4-6 weeks James O'Donnell Ankle Test Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test Updated: March 5, 2024

Early prognosis

Dale is in a race to be fit for round one due to lingering hamstring tightness. Gardner has been ruled out of the next month due to a foot injury. O’Donnell will need to prove his fitness next week after injuring his ankle against Hawthorn late last month. - Josh Gabelich