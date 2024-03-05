Check out your club's injury updates ahead of Opening Round.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mark Keane
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|12 weeks
|Harry Schoenberg
|Achilles
|12 weeks
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|1-3 weeks
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|TBA
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Thilthorpe will have surgery on a meniscus tear later this week and his return to play will be clearer after that. Veteran Sloane is aiming to return to contact training in coming weeks as he recovers from a detached retina. Keane could be available for round one as he works through his concussion recovery, while long-term injury pair Schoenberg and Murray are still months away from playing. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Zane Zakostelsky
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Good news on the horizon for the Lions with McKenna running laps at training on Tuesday and expected to be available for the club’s second match of the season against Fremantle on March 17. Doedee is also progressing well and could return as early as the Easter Thursday Grand Final rematch against Collingwood at the Gabba. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Caleb Marchbank
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jesse Motlop
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|Indefinite
|Jacob Weitering
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues will be without Marchbank, Walsh and Weitering until at least the round two bye, with a timeframe for their respective returns to arrive during that 15-day break. Motlop will miss at least Opening Round, while Martin likely won't return until after the bye. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry DeMattia
|Finger
|8-10 weeks
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Jeremy Howe
|Calf
|1 week
|Nathan Kreuger
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|TBC
|Scott Pendlebury
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood will start the season without two premiership defenders after Howe was ruled out on Tuesday. Pendlebury will face a fitness test on Thursday but is expected to be available, while Kreuger won’t be available until at least round five. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|14 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|4 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|1 week
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Ridley will miss the Bombers' round one clash against the Hawks, but the important defender hopes to be back in the opening few weeks of the season. Ruckman Sam Draper got through a VFL practice match on Friday in a boost for Essendon, while Shiel is close to full fitness. Ben Hobbs, Nate Caddy and Jake Kelly have overcome recent injuries. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Leg
|Test
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|TBC
|Michael Frederick
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|TBC
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Both Darcy and O'Driscoll have had knee surgery that will rule them out of the opening rounds of the season. Small defender Walker played managed minutes in a WAFL practice game as he continues his long rehabilitation from a knee injury. Cox (leg) and Frederick (hamstring) are a chance to feature in round one pending fitness tests, while the Dockers are hopeful Chapman (hamstring) will be ready to return by round two. Jackson will have had plenty of time to recover from the concussion he suffered in the match sim against West Coast by the time round one rolls around and is expected to be available. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cam Guthrie
|Quad
|8-10 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Guthrie will miss at least the first couple of months of the season after suffering a serious quad injury last month. Ollie Henry is good to go for round one after missing last Friday night due to a rolled ankle, while Rohan is dealing with a. back issue which has hampered his pre-season. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Alex Davies
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Quad
|Test
|Jake Rogers
|Back
|2 weeks
|Jed Walter
|Collarbone
|3 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|12+ weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
After missing the loss to GWS, Rosas jnr will be tested this week to see if he’s available for selection against Richmond. Rogers has overcome back stress fractures last year and still needs a couple more week of training to be available, while Walter will be scanned again shortly to confirm his surgery has progressed well. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Finn Callaghan
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Isaac Cumming
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Phoenix Gothard
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|8 weeks
|James Leake
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|6-8 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful Callaghan and Perryman will return after Opening Round, but they won't make it in time for this week. Cumming is more likely to make his comeback after the side's round three bye. Kennedy and Preuss are likely to miss the first two months of the campaign, while Jones will also face a delayed start despite a promising summer. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Will Day
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Toe
|10-12 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Bailey Macdonald
|Leg
|4-6 weeks
|Will McCabe
|Back
|10-12 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Jaw
|4-6 weeks
|Dylan Moore
|Glandular fever
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Important forward Moore is on track to face the Bombers in round after a bout of glandular fever but there are few others likely to join him from the rehab group. Youngsters Mitchell and Macdonald are expected to return in the early weeks of the season but key figures Day and Jiath are still likely to be several weeks away. Veteran Wingard is eyeing a return to full training and his timeline to play will be assessed from there. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Hunter
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|TBC
|Harrison Petty
|Toe
|2 weeks
|Kysaiah Pickett
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Daniel Turner
|Hip
|7-8 weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Melbourne will kick off its season without important defender-turned-forward Petty, who is still two weeks away with a toe injury. Hunter has been unable to overcome a niggling calf issue and won't be available for 3-4 weeks, while no timeline has been set on a return for recruit McAdam (hamstring). Ben Brown (knee) and Charlie Spargo (Achilles) have been passed fit and are available for selection. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aidan Corr
|Ankle
|Test
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Luke McDonald
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jy Simpkin
|Concussion
|2 weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos have ruled Simpkin out for their opening clash against GWS in round one as recovers from his third concussion in under 12 months. Corr and McDonald will be tests to face the Giants, while Logue is still on the comeback trail following an ACL injury sustained last July. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|Test
|Lachlan Charleson
|Ankle
|Test
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|14-16 weeks
|Kyle Marshall
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Tom McCallum
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Quinton Narkle
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Dante Visentini
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
A sigh of relief for Port with vice-captain Butters cleared of any serious ankle damage suffered in last Friday’s pre-season match against Fremantle. He’ll be available for round one. Narkle has returned to running and should rejoin the main group in coming days. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mate Colina
|Back
|8-12 weeks
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|8-12 weeks
|Jack Graham
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Toby Nankervis
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Martin was cleared of major damage after suffering a corked calf on Tuesday but faces a fitness test ahead of Saturday's clash against the Suns. Captain Nankervis won't play in Opening Round but is expected to be available for the round one match against Carlton, while Lynch is progressing but still has a few boxes to tick before getting the all-clear. Nick Vlastuin (managed) and Sam Banks (calf soreness) are available this week. - Brandon Cohen
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Butler
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Pectoral
|12-16 weeks
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Hip
|Test
|Jack Sinclair
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Suspension
|TBC
|Marcus Windhager
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Defender Howard will miss more than a month after straining his left hamstring during Sunday's practice match, while dual All-Australian Sinclair is in doubt for round one. The Saints are hopeful Windhager will recover from a broken hand in time for round one, and are expecting Phillipou's hip soreness to resolve ahead of the season opener. Dow is facing a slightly longer stint on the sidelines with knee bruising. – Sophie Welsh
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|12 weeks
|Indhi Kirk
|Appendix
|2 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder
|12 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Arm
|4 weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Injuries to Adams and Parker on the eve of the season have ruled both out for the first month. The Swans are hopeful captain Mills will return halfway through the season, with mid-season draftee Arnold also to miss the first half of the year with a stress fracture in his lower back. Rookie Kirk had his appendix out over the weekend and will be unavailable for two weeks. – Sophie Welsh
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|TBC
|Tyler Brockman
|Knee
|Test
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Finger
|2-3 weeks
|Matthew Flynn
|Knee
|10 weeks
|Reuben Ginbey
|Concussion
|Available round 1
|Clay Hall
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|TBC
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
The Eagles have played it safe with new co-captain Oscar Allen, who was rested from the AAMI Community series clash in the hope he would be right for round one. He's expected to train fully next week. Flynn's absence for months after surgery is a serious blow to the club's tall stocks, while young gun Ginbey is progressing through concussion protocols after copping a high knock against Fremantle. Ryan is still weeks away as he recovers from hamstring tendon surgery. There's better news for former Hawk Brockman, who is a chance to play in round one. Culley has returned to full training after his knee reconstruction last year and could be back within a month. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Shin
|3-6 weeks
|Bailey Dale
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Ankle
|Test
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: March 5, 2024
Early prognosis
Dale is in a race to be fit for round one due to lingering hamstring tightness. Gardner has been ruled out of the next month due to a foot injury. O’Donnell will need to prove his fitness next week after injuring his ankle against Hawthorn late last month. - Josh Gabelich