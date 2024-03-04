GWS will be missing several key players for its Opening Round clash against Collingwood

Finn Callaghan and Harry Perryman. Pictures: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will be without both Finn Callaghan and Harry Perryman for Saturday night's Opening Round clash against Collingwood due to injury.

The Giants had been hopeful that the important duo would prove their fitness in time for the 2023 preliminary final rematch, but Callaghan has failed to sufficiently recover from his shoulder problem and Perryman is still battling a hamstring issue.

While both have recently returned to full training, it's understood the Giants are determined to be cautious with the pair and are confident both will return ahead of their round one clash with the Kangaroos.

Perryman's absence is likely to open the door for veteran Nick Haynes to return to the side in a defensive role, having spent much of the summer training on the wing after his name was raised in trade discussions last October.

Haynes impressed during last week's scratch match victory over Gold Coast, finishing with 17 disposals, eight marks and eight intercepts.

Adam Kingsley's side will also be without Isaac Cumming, who is battling a quad injury sustained throughout pre-season. He is unlikely to be available until after the club's round three bye.

Isaac Cumming during GWS's pre-season training on January 18, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Impressive youngster Darcy Jones, who missed the majority of last season due to an ACL injury, had been tipped to debut early in 2024 but will likely miss the campaign's first fortnight due to a minor knee setback.

It's unlikely that ruckman Braydon Preuss (back) or veteran Adam Kennedy (knee) will return within the first two months of the season, while first-round picks Phoenix Gothard (illness) and James Leake (quad) will also face delayed starts to the campaign.

Gothard has been ruled out indefinitely as he battles glandular fever, while Leake is likely to miss the campaign's first month.