Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.

For the first time in AFL history, the season will begin with an Opening Round, with four matches to feature in Queensland and New South Wales to kick off the action in 2024.

Who will get the chocolates in the season-opener between Sydney and Melbourne? What about the Saturday night clash when the Giants take on the Magpies in a rematch of their epic preliminary final? Will Damien Hardwick lead his new Suns to victory over the team he coached to three premierships? Are YOU brave enough to tip an upset?

Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely winners.

Expert commentators Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd are also back to guide you on the path to tipping glory.

Check out the OR tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - eight points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - six points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Collingwood

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - 10 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Collingwood

KANE CORNES

Sydney - 12 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Collingwood

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 13 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Collingwood

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney - 14 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - five points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 17 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Collingwood

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 14 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 12 points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Collingwood

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - four points

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

TOTALS

Sydney 6-5 Melbourne

Brisbane 11-0 Carlton

Gold Coast 11-0 Richmond

Greater Western Sydney 5-6 Collingwood