THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.
For the first time in AFL history, the season will begin with an Opening Round, with four matches to feature in Queensland and New South Wales to kick off the action in 2024.
Who will get the chocolates in the season-opener between Sydney and Melbourne? What about the Saturday night clash when the Giants take on the Magpies in a rematch of their epic preliminary final? Will Damien Hardwick lead his new Suns to victory over the team he coached to three premierships? Are YOU brave enough to tip an upset?
Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely winners.
Expert commentators Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd are also back to guide you on the path to tipping glory.
Check out the OR tips below, and don't forget to make your own call.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - eight points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - six points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Collingwood
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - 10 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Collingwood
KANE CORNES
Sydney - 12 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Collingwood
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 13 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Collingwood
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney - 14 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - five points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 17 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Collingwood
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - 14 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 12 points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Collingwood
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney - four points
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
TOTALS
Sydney 6-5 Melbourne
Brisbane 11-0 Carlton
Gold Coast 11-0 Richmond
Greater Western Sydney 5-6 Collingwood