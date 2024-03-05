Trent Cotchin is set to sign with Brisbane in a new off-field role at the 2023 runners-up

Trent Cotchin poses at Punt Road Oval on June 15, 2023 ahead of his 300th AFL match. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND’S three-time premiership captain Trent Cotchin set to become a Lion.

Cotchin is poised to sign with Brisbane in an off-field leadership role the Lions hope will help take them to a flag in 2024.

The 33-year-old, who retired from playing last year following 306 games with the Tigers, would be a virtual 'fly in, fly out' appointment to work with Brisbane's leadership group on a regular basis.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

He would also attend games in Melbourne when the Lions play there.

Trent Cotchin celebrates a goal during the match between Richmond and North Melbourne at the MCG in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane CEO Greg Swann said chasing the decorated Tiger was a no-brainer.

"His role is to get us from nearly there to there," Swann said.

"It was (football manager) Danny Daly's idea. He knows him well from the Richmond days. 'Fages' is on board with it, and we all were.

"We think it's a great appointment.

"Everyone’s looking for a little advantage, and hopefully with his input, he's a three-time premiership-winning captain, so he knows what it takes to win, so we're hopeful that he can pass on some good advice to our leaders."

Trent Cotchin and Chris Fagan watch on during Brisbane's training session at the Gabba on March 5, 2023. Picture: Supplied

Cotchin was at the Lions on Tuesday morning, seen alongside coach Chris Fagan as last year's runners-up completed their first pre-season session on the Gabba in the lead-up to Friday night's Opening Round against Carlton.

Conor McKenna jogged laps prior to the main session and appears unlikely to overcome his hamstring injury in time to face the Blues.

The Gabba is officially sold out for a rematch of last season’s preliminary final at the same venue.