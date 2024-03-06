More than 42,000 fans had their say in AFL.com.au's survey

Nick Daicos, Charlie Curnow, George Wardlaw, Marcus Bontempelli. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will win the 2024 premiership, the Brownlow Medal will be a race between Nick Daicos and Marcus Bontempelli, and opinion is divided as to which club is under the most pressure heading into the new season.

These are some the findings of AFL.com.au's fan survey, with more than 42,000 votes cast ahead of the start of the season on Thursday.

Brisbane (35 per cent of the vote) and Collingwood (19 per cent) were the only clubs to get double-digit support in the race for the flag, while a whopping 71 per cent of respondents have tipped West Coast to again finish with the wooden spoon.

But opinion is split as to which club is under the most pressure heading into the season, with Carlton (13 per cent), Melbourne (13 per cent), Western Bulldogs (12 per cent), Port Adelaide (10 per cent) and Brisbane (10 per cent) all registering plenty of votes.

When it comes to finals, 46 per cent of respondents picked St Kilda as the team most likely to slide out of the top eight, with Adelaide (42 per cent) the pick as the team most likely to make the jump up the ladder.

Charlie Curnow (25 per cent of the vote) and Nick Larkey (24 per cent) have been tipped to win the Coleman Medal, Daicos (31 per cent) and Bontempelli (22 per cent) are fan favourites for the Brownlow while Harley Reid (26 per cent) and George Wardlaw (20 per cent) are the leading contenders for the Rising Star award.

FULL VOTING

