Dustin Martin has suffered a corked calf and the Tigers could be unwilling to risk him for their opening clash with Gold Coast

Dustin Martin is tackled by Oleg Markov during the AAMI Community Series match between Richmond and Collingwood at Ikon Park on February 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin is in doubt for the Opening Round Gold Coast reunion with former coach Damien Hardwick after suffering a corked calf.

Martin went for precautionary scans which came back all clear on Tuesday after copping a knock in training, four days out from the Suns clash.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

But with Richmond playing Gold Coast on Sunday, then facing Carlton five days later, the Tigers may be unwilling to risk the 32-year-old.

He will be rested on Wednesday and a decision will be made on Thursday, before the Tigers name their team and fly to the Gold Coast.

"He copped a little knock but he went and had a scan and it's come through all clear but it was literally an hour ago. So that's all I really know," vice-captain Liam Baker said.

Dustin Martin kicks the ball during the AAMI Community Series match between Richmond and Collingwood at Ikon Park on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"But he should be right. But thank God the scan came back alright.

"He's pretty tough. So he should be right."

Midfielder Dion Prestia added: "I think he got a little corkie. Precautionary scan and then all clear.

"Probably got a couple more days to recover and get ready for it."

If Martin isn't right to play, it will be a significant blow for the Tigers.

Richmond is already without spearhead Tom Lynch (foot), who is unlikely to return until after the Carlton clash while skipper Toby Nankervis (plantar fasciitis) will miss the season-opener.

Learn More 03:24

Martin played 20 games last year after being limited to nine and 16 in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

He has spent most of pre-season in the midfield and has his Richmond teammates excited about what he can do in the upcoming season.

It would also be frustrating for the superstar to miss his reunion with Hardwick.

Martin and Baker both spent their entire careers under Hardwick before the triple-premiership coach retired last year, while he lured Prestia from the Gold Coast at the end of 2016.