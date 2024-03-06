John Longmire and Jarrad McVeigh with the premiership cup after Sydney's win over Hawthorn in 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced it will host a gala dinner celebrating the inaugural NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame on Friday, May 3.

Head of AFL NSW/ACT, Tiffany Robertson, made the surprise announcement to guests attending a plaque unveiling commemorating the first ever Australian football match in Sydney, which occurred in 1881 at the SCG.
 
“In this historic week, where the AFL hosts its first Opening Round, at this historic event, where we mark Sydney’s first ever football match on this hallowed SCG, the time is now to put our flag in the ground and formally celebrate the 140-plus years of football in this state and all the people who have contributed so much to make this game great,” Ms Robertson said. 
 
“I am humbled to be the person who gets to announce the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame will be celebrated in May 2024, and we will induct 100 members and 10 legends in the inaugural intake.” 
 
The AFL’s CEO, Andrew Dillon, proudly supported the NSW Hall of Fame. “Australian football in NSW has a deeper history than many realise,” he said. “Congratulations to the Hall of Fame inductees, each has played a significant role bettering footy in NSW. I look forward to learning more about these many greats and hearing their stories over the months and years to come, as footy culture continues to permeate throughout NSW.” 
 
The gala dinner will be held at the SCG, with all inducted Hall of Famers invited to attend along with other football luminaries.

Established by a committee of seven people, and taking more than four years to complete, the inaugural NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame intake acknowledges many of the state's pioneers of the game. One quarter of the list were champions of our game pre-1950.
 
Of the 100 NSW Hall of Famers, there are 76 players and coaches, 11 administrators, nine umpires, and four media personalities. Thirty-one inductees were involved in the elite game, with the remaining 69 part of community football clubs and leagues across NSW. There are 10 women among the inductees. Thirty-eight of the 100 inductees have passed away.  
 
The 10 Legends will be named during the gala dinner on May 3.
 
The geographical breakdown of the 100 inductees is as follows:  

Sydney – 37
Riverina – 24
Hume – 8  
Hunter Central Coast – 7  
Murray – 7  
Northern Riverina – 7  
North Coast/North West/Central West – 4  
Broken Hill – 3  
South Coast/Sapphire Coast – 3  

Congratulations to the following 100 people who have been selected in the inaugural intake of the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame:

Name

Category 

Era 

Region  

George Crisp 

Player/Admin 

1880-1892

Sydney 

Phillip Sheridan 

Admin 

1880-1892

Sydney 

Jim Phelan 

Player/Admin 

1880-1925

Sydney 

Harry J Hedger, MBE 

Player/Admin 

1881-1910 1903-12

Sydney 

Ralph Robertson 

Player 

1903-14

Sydney 

Chris Lethbridge 

Player/Coach 

1913-22

Sydney 

Stan Milton 

Player 

1919-1940

Sydney 

Sir Doug Nicholls 

Player 

1922-1947

Murray  

W R "Billy" McKoy 

Player 

1924-35

Sydney 

Frank Dixon 

Player/Coach 

1926-62

Sydney 

Jimmy Stiff 

Player 

1929-1935

Sydney 

Stan Powditch 

Player 

1929-1943

Sydney 

Wilbur (Bill) Mohr 

Player 

1929-41

Riverina 

Gordon Strang 

Player 

1931-36; 1938

Murray  

Haydn Bunton 

Player 

1931-37; 1942

Murray  

Jack Williamson 

Player 

1932-1941

Sydney 

Ken Ferguson 

Admin 

1934 – 1969

Sydney 

Syd Felstead 

Player/Admin 

1938-1974

Sydney 

Bill Elliott 

Admin 

1940-1950

HCC 

Jack Armstrong 

Player/Coach/Umpire 

1944-1978

Sydney 

Jack Dean 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1945-1980

Sydney 

Ray Tunbridge 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1945-1990

South Coast 

Garry O'Connell 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1945-2000

Hume 

Jim & Edna Daniher 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1946-2006

Northern Riverina 

Bill Hart 

Administrator 

1946-78 

Riverina 

Jack Luhrs 

Media 

1948-1990 

Riverina 

Harry Gardiner 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1949-1970 

Hume 

Bert Schmidt 

Media 

1950-1980s 

Riverina 

John Yates 

Admin 

1950-2004

Riverina 

Ossie Grose 

Player 

1950-60s 

Sydney 

Bill Barton 

Player/Coach 

1952-1978 

Hume 

Stan Hague 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1952-2005 

Northern Riverina 

Mervyn Wegener 

Player/Admin 

1953-2009 

Hume 

Ellis Noack 

Player 

1953-80 

Sydney 

Peter Carroll 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1954-2005 

Hume 

Lindsay Norman 

Player/Admin 

1954-2007 

Hume 

Brian Lenton 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1956-2019 

North West 

Allan Jeans 

Player/Coach 

1961-1976 

Murray  

Tom Carroll 

Player 

1961-63 

Riverina 

Ian Granland OAM 

Admin 

1962-current 

HCC 

Sid Robins 

Player 

1963 - 1980 

Riverina 

Ross Elwin 

Player/Coach 

1963 - 1997 

Riverina 

Lionel Johnston 

Admin 

1964-2013 

Broken Hill 

Ted Ray 

Admin 

1965-2005 

Sydney 

Doug Priest 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1965-75 

Riverina 

Keith & Paula Rees 

Player/Coach/Admin/Umpire 

1966-2019 

Northern Riverina 

Rick Quade 

Player 

1967 -  

Riverina 

Bert Haynes 

Player/Coach 

1967-1993 

Riverina 

Laurie Pendrick 

Player 

1970 – 1990

Riverina 

Greg Harris 

Player/Coach 

1970-1997

Sydney 

Greg Verdon 

Player/Admin 

1970-2009

Riverina 

Ross Henshaw

Player

1971-1983

Hume

John Sullivan 

Umpire 

1970s

HCC 

Mark Rendell 

Umpire 

1973-95

Sydney 

Rod Gillett 

Admin 

1974-2019

North Coast 

Mark Maclure 

Player 

1974-86 

Sydney 

Rod Carter 

Player 

1974-90 

Sydney 

Kevin Taylor 

Media 

1975-1995 

Sydney 

Wayne Walker 

Player/Coach 

1975-2002 

Broken Hill 

Peter Johns 

Player/Admin 

1975-92 

Broken Hill 

Terry Daniher 

Player/Coach 

1976-95 

Northern Riverina 

Neale Daniher 

Player/Coach 

1978-2007 

Riverina 

Neil Cordy 

Player/Media 

1979-93 

Sydney 

Rod Podbury 

Player 

1980-93 

Sydney 

Anthony Daniher 

Player 

1981-1997 

Northern Riverina 

Chris Daniher 

Player/Coach 

1981-2018 

Northern Riverina 

Dennis Carroll 

Player 

1981-93 

Riverina 

Alan Simpson 

Admin/Umpire 

1983-2019 

Sapphire Coast Football League 

Greg Wollaston 

Player/Admin 

1983-2019 

Sapphire Coast Football League 

Tony Lockett 

Player 

1983-99 & 2002 

Sydney 

Geoff Day 

Player/Admin 

1984-2018 

Central West 

David Murphy 

Player/Coach 

1984-2020 

Murray  

Shane Lenon 

Player/Coach 

1985- 

Riverina 

Craig Davis 

Player/Admin 

1986-2007 

Sydney 

Tim Beard 

Umpire 

1987-2016 

Riverina 

David Boulton 

Umpire 

1987-2019 

Sapphire Coast Football League 

Jim & Jill Woodlock 

Admin 

1987-today 

North Coast 

John Longmire 

Player/Coach 

1988-95; 1997-99 

Hume 

Wayne Carey 

Player 

1989-2001 

Riverina 

Paul Kelly 

Player 

1990-2002 

Riverina 

Maurice Goolagong 

Player 

1990-2005 

HCC 

Christine Burrows 

Umpire/Coach   

1990-2019 

HCC 

Frank Kalayzich 

Admin/Umpire 

1990-pres

Sydney 

Patrick O'Donoghue 

Umpire 

1990-pres

Riverina 

Richard Colless 

Admin 

1993-pres 

Sydney 

Brad Aiken 

Player 

1994-current 

Riverina 

Leo Barry 

Player 

1995-2009 

Murray  

Gerry Griffiths 

Admin/Umpire 

1997-2016 

North West 

Yvette Andrews 

Player/Coach/Admin 

1999 - current 

Sydney 

Brett Kirk 

Player 

1999-2010 

Murray  

Mark McVeigh 

Player/Coach 

1999-2012 

HCC 

Lenny Hayes 

Player 

1999-2014 

Sydney 

Michaela Freckman 

Player/Coach 

2000 - 2020 

Sydney 

Melinda Hyland 

Player/Coach/Admin 

2000-2019 

Riverina 

Leanne Imrie 

Administrator

2001- 

Riverina 

Tracey Kick 

Player/Coach 

2002-2018 

Sydney 

Jarrad McVeigh 

Player 

2004-17 

HCC 

Jemma Still 

Player/Coach/Admin 

2005-current 

Sydney 

Kieren Jack 

Player 

2007-17 

Sydney 

Amanda Farrugia 

Player 

2011-2019 

Sydney 

 

About the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame

AFL NSW/ACT publicly announced the concept of a NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame in May 2019, with the launch originally slated for 2020 to coincide with the 140th year of football in NSW. The work was interrupted due to COVID-19 and completed in December 2023.
 
A Charter was written for the NSW Hall of Fame in 2019, with section 4.1 outlining the primary role of the Hall of Fame: 

The primary role of the Hall of Fame is to recognise and enshrine players, coaches, umpires, administrators, volunteers and media representatives who have made a most significant contribution to the game of Australian Football in NSW since its inception in 1880. 

Section 5.1 of the Charter empowers the Hall of Fame committee to elect up to 10 inductees each year and Section 5.2 provides the following basic criteria for selection:   

The Committee shall consider a candidate’s outstanding service and overall contribution to the game of Australian Football in determining a candidate’s eligibility for induction into the Hall of Fame. 

In years following the inaugural intake, the Committee may induct up to 10 inductees any given year, provided there is at least one inductee selected from the category of administrator, umpire or media every two years.

The NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame Charter is available here