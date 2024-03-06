John Longmire and Jarrad McVeigh with the premiership cup after Sydney's win over Hawthorn in 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced it will host a gala dinner celebrating the inaugural NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame on Friday, May 3.

Head of AFL NSW/ACT, Tiffany Robertson, made the surprise announcement to guests attending a plaque unveiling commemorating the first ever Australian football match in Sydney, which occurred in 1881 at the SCG.



“In this historic week, where the AFL hosts its first Opening Round, at this historic event, where we mark Sydney’s first ever football match on this hallowed SCG, the time is now to put our flag in the ground and formally celebrate the 140-plus years of football in this state and all the people who have contributed so much to make this game great,” Ms Robertson said.



“I am humbled to be the person who gets to announce the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame will be celebrated in May 2024, and we will induct 100 members and 10 legends in the inaugural intake.”



The AFL’s CEO, Andrew Dillon, proudly supported the NSW Hall of Fame. “Australian football in NSW has a deeper history than many realise,” he said. “Congratulations to the Hall of Fame inductees, each has played a significant role bettering footy in NSW. I look forward to learning more about these many greats and hearing their stories over the months and years to come, as footy culture continues to permeate throughout NSW.”



The gala dinner will be held at the SCG, with all inducted Hall of Famers invited to attend along with other football luminaries.

Established by a committee of seven people, and taking more than four years to complete, the inaugural NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame intake acknowledges many of the state's pioneers of the game. One quarter of the list were champions of our game pre-1950.



Of the 100 NSW Hall of Famers, there are 76 players and coaches, 11 administrators, nine umpires, and four media personalities. Thirty-one inductees were involved in the elite game, with the remaining 69 part of community football clubs and leagues across NSW. There are 10 women among the inductees. Thirty-eight of the 100 inductees have passed away.



The 10 Legends will be named during the gala dinner on May 3.



The geographical breakdown of the 100 inductees is as follows:

Sydney – 37

Riverina – 24

Hume – 8

Hunter Central Coast – 7

Murray – 7

Northern Riverina – 7

North Coast/North West/Central West – 4

Broken Hill – 3

South Coast/Sapphire Coast – 3

Congratulations to the following 100 people who have been selected in the inaugural intake of the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame:

Name Category Era Region George Crisp Player/Admin 1880-1892 Sydney Phillip Sheridan Admin 1880-1892 Sydney Jim Phelan Player/Admin 1880-1925 Sydney Harry J Hedger, MBE Player/Admin 1881-1910 1903-12 Sydney Ralph Robertson Player 1903-14 Sydney Chris Lethbridge Player/Coach 1913-22 Sydney Stan Milton Player 1919-1940 Sydney Sir Doug Nicholls Player 1922-1947 Murray W R "Billy" McKoy Player 1924-35 Sydney Frank Dixon Player/Coach 1926-62 Sydney Jimmy Stiff Player 1929-1935 Sydney Stan Powditch Player 1929-1943 Sydney Wilbur (Bill) Mohr Player 1929-41 Riverina Gordon Strang Player 1931-36; 1938 Murray Haydn Bunton Player 1931-37; 1942 Murray Jack Williamson Player 1932-1941 Sydney Ken Ferguson Admin 1934 – 1969 Sydney Syd Felstead Player/Admin 1938-1974 Sydney Bill Elliott Admin 1940-1950 HCC Jack Armstrong Player/Coach/Umpire 1944-1978 Sydney Jack Dean Player/Coach/Admin 1945-1980 Sydney Ray Tunbridge Player/Coach/Admin 1945-1990 South Coast Garry O'Connell Player/Coach/Admin 1945-2000 Hume Jim & Edna Daniher Player/Coach/Admin 1946-2006 Northern Riverina Bill Hart Administrator 1946-78 Riverina Jack Luhrs Media 1948-1990 Riverina Harry Gardiner Player/Coach/Admin 1949-1970 Hume Bert Schmidt Media 1950-1980s Riverina John Yates Admin 1950-2004 Riverina Ossie Grose Player 1950-60s Sydney Bill Barton Player/Coach 1952-1978 Hume Stan Hague Player/Coach/Admin 1952-2005 Northern Riverina Mervyn Wegener Player/Admin 1953-2009 Hume Ellis Noack Player 1953-80 Sydney Peter Carroll Player/Coach/Admin 1954-2005 Hume Lindsay Norman Player/Admin 1954-2007 Hume Brian Lenton Player/Coach/Admin 1956-2019 North West Allan Jeans Player/Coach 1961-1976 Murray Tom Carroll Player 1961-63 Riverina Ian Granland OAM Admin 1962-current HCC Sid Robins Player 1963 - 1980 Riverina Ross Elwin Player/Coach 1963 - 1997 Riverina Lionel Johnston Admin 1964-2013 Broken Hill Ted Ray Admin 1965-2005 Sydney Doug Priest Player/Coach/Admin 1965-75 Riverina Keith & Paula Rees Player/Coach/Admin/Umpire 1966-2019 Northern Riverina Rick Quade Player 1967 - Riverina Bert Haynes Player/Coach 1967-1993 Riverina Laurie Pendrick Player 1970 – 1990 Riverina Greg Harris Player/Coach 1970-1997 Sydney Greg Verdon Player/Admin 1970-2009 Riverina Ross Henshaw Player 1971-1983 Hume John Sullivan Umpire 1970s HCC Mark Rendell Umpire 1973-95 Sydney Rod Gillett Admin 1974-2019 North Coast Mark Maclure Player 1974-86 Sydney Rod Carter Player 1974-90 Sydney Kevin Taylor Media 1975-1995 Sydney Wayne Walker Player/Coach 1975-2002 Broken Hill Peter Johns Player/Admin 1975-92 Broken Hill Terry Daniher Player/Coach 1976-95 Northern Riverina Neale Daniher Player/Coach 1978-2007 Riverina Neil Cordy Player/Media 1979-93 Sydney Rod Podbury Player 1980-93 Sydney Anthony Daniher Player 1981-1997 Northern Riverina Chris Daniher Player/Coach 1981-2018 Northern Riverina Dennis Carroll Player 1981-93 Riverina Alan Simpson Admin/Umpire 1983-2019 Sapphire Coast Football League Greg Wollaston Player/Admin 1983-2019 Sapphire Coast Football League Tony Lockett Player 1983-99 & 2002 Sydney Geoff Day Player/Admin 1984-2018 Central West David Murphy Player/Coach 1984-2020 Murray Shane Lenon Player/Coach 1985- Riverina Craig Davis Player/Admin 1986-2007 Sydney Tim Beard Umpire 1987-2016 Riverina David Boulton Umpire 1987-2019 Sapphire Coast Football League Jim & Jill Woodlock Admin 1987-today North Coast John Longmire Player/Coach 1988-95; 1997-99 Hume Wayne Carey Player 1989-2001 Riverina Paul Kelly Player 1990-2002 Riverina Maurice Goolagong Player 1990-2005 HCC Christine Burrows Umpire/Coach 1990-2019 HCC Frank Kalayzich Admin/Umpire 1990-pres Sydney Patrick O'Donoghue Umpire 1990-pres Riverina Richard Colless Admin 1993-pres Sydney Brad Aiken Player 1994-current Riverina Leo Barry Player 1995-2009 Murray Gerry Griffiths Admin/Umpire 1997-2016 North West Yvette Andrews Player/Coach/Admin 1999 - current Sydney Brett Kirk Player 1999-2010 Murray Mark McVeigh Player/Coach 1999-2012 HCC Lenny Hayes Player 1999-2014 Sydney Michaela Freckman Player/Coach 2000 - 2020 Sydney Melinda Hyland Player/Coach/Admin 2000-2019 Riverina Leanne Imrie Administrator 2001- Riverina Tracey Kick Player/Coach 2002-2018 Sydney Jarrad McVeigh Player 2004-17 HCC Jemma Still Player/Coach/Admin 2005-current Sydney Kieren Jack Player 2007-17 Sydney Amanda Farrugia Player 2011-2019 Sydney

About the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame

AFL NSW/ACT publicly announced the concept of a NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame in May 2019, with the launch originally slated for 2020 to coincide with the 140th year of football in NSW. The work was interrupted due to COVID-19 and completed in December 2023.



A Charter was written for the NSW Hall of Fame in 2019, with section 4.1 outlining the primary role of the Hall of Fame:

The primary role of the Hall of Fame is to recognise and enshrine players, coaches, umpires, administrators, volunteers and media representatives who have made a most significant contribution to the game of Australian Football in NSW since its inception in 1880.

Section 5.1 of the Charter empowers the Hall of Fame committee to elect up to 10 inductees each year and Section 5.2 provides the following basic criteria for selection:

The Committee shall consider a candidate’s outstanding service and overall contribution to the game of Australian Football in determining a candidate’s eligibility for induction into the Hall of Fame.

In years following the inaugural intake, the Committee may induct up to 10 inductees any given year, provided there is at least one inductee selected from the category of administrator, umpire or media every two years.

The NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame Charter is available here.