One Brisbane player hasn't been part of a losing side at the Gabba since round one of 2021

Callum Ah Chee celebrates with fans after the preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba, September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CAN YOU guess which player has the longest current streak for consecutive wins at one venue?

After winning all 13 matches at the Gabba last season, it's probably not a shock that a Brisbane player holds the mantle.

But this player's streak stretches well beyond last season.

Co-captain Harris Andrews doesn't miss many games. Nor does Lincoln McCarthy. Or Dayne Zorko. But you'll have to keep guessing.

The correct answer is Callum Ah Chee, and the Lions' Mr Fix-It has won a staggering 26 consecutive matches at the Gabba.

Callum Ah Chee celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and North Melbourne at The Gabba in round three, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The last time Ah Chee walked off Brisbane's home ground on the losing side was just shy of three years ago, when a young upstart Sydney stunned the hosts in round one of 2021.

Since then, the Lions have lost three times at the Gabba, but Ah Chee was absent against Melbourne (concussion) in round 23, 2022, against Essendon (COVID-19) in round 17, 2022, and was injured for the 2021 semi-final against the Western Bulldogs.

"It's a pretty crazy stat when you think about it," Ah Chee chuckled when informed by AFL.com.au earlier this week.

"I don't know what to say. I guess it's a just a nice coincidence."

Ah Chee is now just seven wins shy of the all-time record of 33 held by Jimmy Bartel at GMHBA Stadium.

In fact, nine of the top 11 streaks are held by players from Geelong’s triple premiership era of 2007-2011.

Ahead of Friday night's Opening Round against Carlton, the larger point is Brisbane's incredible home ground advantage.

With a sell out already confirmed, following on from seven such occurrences in 2023, Ah Chee said the Gabba was a genuine fortress for last year's runners-up.

"There's probably a bit of an aura about the place," he said.

"I feel like it's one of the best places to play in terms of atmosphere. When you run out, the crowd feels on top of you, and we know our fans are giving it everything, every week.

"I don't think I could ever get enough of running out on to the Gabba, it's just electric."

Callum Ah Chee runs out for his 100th match ahead of the match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane might not have mastered, but it's certainly adapted over the years, to take advantage of the fast surface and slippery conditions that often come with humidity and ensuing slippery football.

The Blues showed in the most recent match at the Gabba – last season's preliminary final – they have they gameplan to challenge Brisbane, kicking the game's first five goals before being overrun by 16 points.

"That was one of the most memorable games I've been part of," Ah Chee said.

"The atmosphere, with both sets of supporters that night. Wow.

"You know it's going to be fresh in Carlton's minds, it's fresh in ours. It's going to be a spectacle.

"They had a really good year last year and I'm sure they're looking to build off that.

"We don't come out and think just because we're playing at the Gabba we're going to win. A lot goes into each game each week.

"I can't wait for it to start again."

Consecutive wins at the same venue

33 – Jimmy Bartel (GMHBA Stadium)

31 – Cameron Ling (GMHBA Stadium)

27 – Paul Chapman (GMHBA Stadium)

27 – Corey Enright (GMHBA Stadium)

27 – Darren Milburn (GMHBA Stadium)

27 – Joel Selwood (GMHBA Stadium)

26* active – Callum Ah Chee (Gabba)

26 – Bob Pratt (Lakeside Oval)

26 – Andrew Mackie (GMHBA Stadium)

26 – Cameron Mooney (GMHBA Stadium)

26 – Harry Taylor (GMHBA Stadium)