GOLD Coast begins its era under Damien Hardwick with a home clash against Richmond on Saturday.

After several false dawns, could this finally be the year the Suns secure their first finals berth?

With three-time premiership-winning coach Hardwick now at the helm, and an enviable crop of young talent on the list, a fast start against Hardwick's former club would be the ideal way to build belief.

New Richmond coach Adem Yze will take the reins for the first time following Hardwick's move north.

But he'll do it without superstar Dustin Martin, who is being rested from the clash after copping a corked calf during the week. Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin are right to go, while Sam Naismith will play his first game in four years.

Malcolm Rosas jnr has overcome a quad injury to win selection for the Suns, while Mac Andrew has been left out altogether.

Darcy Macpherson will be the Suns' sub, with Jack Ross the Tigers' 23rd man.

Gold Coast v Richmond at People First Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson

Richmond: Jack Ross

In a rematch of last year's preliminary final, Greater Western Sydney hosts Collingwood at Engie Stadium on Saturday night.

With talent spread across every line and a gameplan that looks perfectly suited to their playing list, the Giants are well placed to contend again as they chase their first flag.

Collingwood only just continued its march toward an eventual premiership when overcoming the Giants by the barest of margins in front of the parochial Magpie Army.

John Noble has been recalled after missing out on playing in the Grand Final, with Billy Frampton relegated to the emergency list, while the Giants have selected former No.1 pick Aaron Cadman in their 23-man team after a strong pre-season.