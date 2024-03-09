Sam Docherty celebrates a goal with teammates during round 1, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S miraculous one-point win over Brisbane on Friday night has been soured by an anterior cruciate ligament injury to much-loved player Sam Docherty.

Docherty left the field after a tackle during the first quarter of the Blues' Opening Round clash, with scans later revealing the ACL injury as well as a meniscus tear.

The injuries mean the 2017 All-Australian will miss the entirety of the 2024 season.

It's the third time the 30-year-old has suffered an ACL injury, while the midfielder/defender also underwent chemotherapy in 2020 and 2021 for testicular cancer.

He subsequently raised more than $220,000 for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation to help cancer patients, and received the 2023 Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award for his efforts.

"There is arguably no player in our competition who is more beloved than Sam Docherty," Blues footy boss Brad Lloyd said.



"Football becomes almost insignificant when you consider all Sam has endured and overcome over the last few years, this news simply isn’t fair, but as Carlton people we love Sam dearly - we will support him through this so he can return to the field when he is ready.



"It won’t just be the entire Carlton family behind Sam, I can safely say the football world no doubt will be as well.

Sam Docherty gives his daughter Ruby a kiss during Carlton's team photo day on February 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"His impact on our side will certainly be missed on the field, however his impact on his teammates and on the selfless environment we are creating will continue to be profound right throughout the club.



"Sam will throw his heart and soul into helping his teammates get the best out of themselves because that is just the person he is - and he knows we’ll be right alongside him through every step of his rehabilitation."