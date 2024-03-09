The Match Review for Friday night's Opening Round match is in

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Lachie Neale and Carlton midfielder George Hewett have escaped suspensions after their exchange during Friday night's clash.

Hewett struck Neale before the two-time Brownlow medallist retaliated late in the third quarter of the Blues' thrilling one-point win at the Gabba.

Both were charged with striking and can accept $2,500 fines with early pleas.

Hewett's was graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, while Neale's was intentional conduct, low impact and body contact.

It means both players are free to play in round one.

After their incredible win at the Gabba, the Blues face Richmond on Thursday night, while the Lions make the trip to take on Fremantle on March 17.