Keidean Coleman is injured during Opening Round on March 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S worst fears have been confirmed with Keidean Coleman to miss the rest of the season with a ruptured ACL.

The up-and-coming defender left the Gabba moments before half-time after kicking the back of Lachie Fogarty's leg while trying to clear the ball from his defensive 50 during the Lions' loss to Carlton on Friday night.

Coleman was subsequently subbed out of the game at the main break.

He underwent scans on Saturday which confirmed the initial prognosis.

"It's really disappointing news for Keidean, especially in the first game after a strong pre-season and an impressive finals campaign last year," football boss Danny Daly said.

"However, Kiddy is only young and has a very bright future ahead of him with the Brisbane Lions, which we all look forward to.

"Kiddy is an extremely positive and calm person, so I am confident those traits will no doubt help him get through his recovery over the coming months.

"He of course has the full support of everyone at our club and we will continue to be right with him every step of the way."

Coleman's loss is a huge blow for Brisbane after a breakout 2023 season.

"We get disappointed for all the lads that get those injuries because we know the road back is a long road back," coach Chris Fagan said after Friday night's match.

"It'll create an opportunity for someone else, which will be their good fortune. If it goes the way we think, we're sad for 'Kiddy'."