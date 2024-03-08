Follow the live coverage from the Opening Round clash between the Lions and Blues

Follow it LIVE: Brisbane v Carlton

A REMATCH of last year's thrilling preliminary final is on the cards when Brisbane hosts Carlton at the Gabba on Friday night.

Brisbane has had more than five months to stew on its soul-crushing Grand Final loss and will be keen to kickstart a fresh challenge with a win over the Blues.

The Opening Round clash at the Lions' formidable Gabba fortress, where they won every match last season, gives last year's runners-up the ideal launchpad towards going one better in 2024.

Carlton will start the season full of hope after surging into a preliminary final last year with 11 wins from its last 12 matches, including two finals triumphs.

The Blues' campaign ended at the hands of the Lions in the preliminary final, but this looms as their best chance in a long while to snap a Gabba hoodoo stretching back to 2013.

Carlton will be without several key players including Sam Walsh and Jacob Weitering. In positive news, Zac Williams returns for the Blues in what will be his first game in 18 months, while Orazio Fantasia will make his debut in Carlton colours following his trade from Port Adelaide last season.

Brisbane has a settled team with Kai Lohmann winning a spot on the bench after impressing against Sydney in last week’s AAMI Community Series match at Blacktown.