GWS announce a new name for its home ground at Sydney Olympic Park

Connor Idun, Josh Kelly and Tom Green outside Engie Stadium. Picture: GWS Giants

THE GROUND formerly known as Giants Stadium has been re-named Engie Stadium under a new deal announced on Thursday.

Greater Western Sydney has announced a three-year partnership with French energy company Engie for naming rights to its home ground at Sydney Olympic Park.

The Giants will host Collingwood at the newly-named venue on Saturday night.

"We are delighted with this new partnership and can't wait to welcome fans to what is now Engie Stadium for the next three years," GWS CEO Dave Matthews said.

"The Giants brand continues to grow and we are thrilled to partner with Engie to host thousands of Giants fans as the club continues to stamp its footprint on the sport in NSW, the ACT and beyond.

"From a Giants game day perspective, we pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality experience for our Orange Army and we can't wait to continue to deliver that first-class experience at Engie Stadium.

"What better time to announce this partnership than ahead of our season opener against Collingwood on Saturday, a game that's sold out quicker than any other game in our history at the stadium."